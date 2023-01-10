How to apply for a job online at Woolworths South Africa: Step by step process

Getting a job is considered an achievement, especially when the unemployment rate is rising globally. Woolworths SA is a leading sub-Saharan African retailer offering a range of primary and private label products and is one of the leading employers. Many people look forward to working for them in their stores or head office. This article has a step to step process on how to apply for a job online at Woolworths South Africa.

Woolworths was among the first local retailers to offer employees a pension fund, medical aid, and maternity leave. Photo by PETER PARKS

Source: Getty Images

Woolworths is South Africa's largest retailer, with more than 700 store locations throughout the country. The retailer also has a multichannel focus, with an online presence across its major brands. They offer a wide range of quality clothing, general merchandise, and food products, focusing on innovation, value, and sustainability. So, if you are looking forward to applying for a job online at Woolworths in SA, look no further!

History of Woolworths

Max Sonnenberg founded the retailer in Cape Town on October 30, 1931. It was an immediate success as a second branch opened in Durban three years later, with another two in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg a year later. Since then, the retail giant has been building a reputation for superior quality, exciting innovation, and excellent value.

Being a market leader is about more than just fiscal success; it is about creating meaningful socio-economic transformation in South Africa. Photo by PETER PARKS

Source: Getty Images

How to apply for a job at Woolworths

Woolworths is one of the major employers in South Africa, employing almost 33 000 people. Also keen to attract and retain the best retail professionals, Woolworths was among the first local retailers to offer employees a pension fund, medical aid, and maternity leave. Recruitment at Woolworths is almost every year, and their careers are in demand as they are a well-respected employer.

Woolworths' vacancies

The world of the retail giant is an exciting, dynamic, and challenging one that offers fantastic opportunities and growth for employees at all levels. Working at the retail giant is not just about the job but about doing work that matters. To work for the retail giant, you should register your CV at Woolworths' career site. Below are the steps:

1. Visit the Woolworths website.

2. Login In\ Register your CV.

If you already have an account with them, you can log in and start applying. You will need to register your CV if you do not have an account.

3. Browse available jobs.

Once you have set up your profile, you can browse available jobs by category, location, or keywords.

4. Apply!

Once you get a job that matches your qualifications, go ahead and apply.

Max Sonnenberg founded the retailer in Cape Town on October 30, 1931. Photo by Jono Searle

Source: Getty Images

How do I submit my CV to Woolworths?

Go to Woolworths' career site and click Register CV.

Fill out your details, vacancy details, contact details, etc.

Upload your CV.

Review information.

Submit.

Do I need a CV for Woolworths?

You must upload your CV detailing your details, contacts, qualifications, experience, etc. To work at Woolworths, you will also need the following:

A South African ID

Minimum qualification of Grade 12 or equivalent.

Be able to work retail hours, including weekends and public holidays.

How long does Woolworths take to process the applications?

It takes about three months from the interview to determine if you are successful. You will be interviewed by a panel of 3 or more people, depending on how critical the job is.

How much do Woolworths workers earn in South Africa?

The average Woolworths South Africa monthly salary ranges from approximately R 3 284 per month for Cashier to R 14 295 per month for Department Manager. The average Woolworths South Africa salary ranges from approximately R 32 000 per year for Operator to R 80 000 per year for Cashier/Sales.

What questions do they ask at Woolworths' interviews?

Below are some of the questions you expect to be asked in case you are called for an interview:

What do you know about Woolworths?

Why do you want to work for Woolworths?

Tell us about providing excellent customer service – what do you do to ensure the customer is happy?

How would you deal with an abusive or rude customer?

What is your greatest weakness?

How do I submit my CV at Ackermans?

Visit the Ackermans career site.

Log In/Register your CV. If you already have an account, you can log in and start applying!

Browse Available Jobs. Once your profile is set up, you are ready to start applying!

Apply! Once you have found the job, just hit "Apply" and follow the prompts.

Woolworths SA is a leading sub-Saharan African retailer offering a range of primary and private label products and is one of the leading employers. Photo by Jack Thomas

Source: Getty Images

What skills do you need to work at Woolworths?

Flexible and adaptable to change.

Willing to work and reliable.

A genuine passion for food & shopping.

Customer-first mentality.

Love of teamwork and growing with others.

Above is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for a job online at Woolworths South Africa. The retail giant has managed to maintain customer loyalty generation after generation. However, being a market leader is about more than just their fiscal success; it is about creating meaningful socio-economic transformation in South Africa.

READ ALSO: LEGiT online application process: how to apply for one in 2022

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the LEGiT online application process and how to apply for one. LEGiT is a South African fashion brand that exclusively offers clothes, cosmetics, shoes, lingerie, and accessories for young independent female fashion enthusiasts.

The online shop has costumes and clothing for every event and is loved for its discounted price on quality accessories and apparel.

Source: Briefly News