Top 15 largest hotel chains in the world: What is their annual revenue?

The hotel industry is highly competitive and lucrative, with numerous companies vying for a market share. Revenue is an essential factor in the success of a hotel chain, and the top 15 largest hotel chains in the world in terms of revenue are presented in this article.

Marriott International is the leading hotel chain in the world. Photo: @pixabay, pexels.com

Source: UGC

The global hotel industry is a vast and dynamic sector that plays a critical role in the world economy. Thousands of hotel chains are operating worldwide, ranging in size, scope, and quality. This article will look at the 15 largest hotel chains in the world based on their annual revenue. These hotel chains are leaders in their respective markets and have a strong presence in many countries worldwide.

1. Marriott International - $15.74 billion

Properties : 8,000+

: 8,000+ Countries: 139

Marriott International is a top chain. It is a leading hospitality company founded in 1927 by J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott. Marriott has 30 hotel brands that offer a range of accommodations, from economy to luxury. Some of Marriott's brands include Sheraton, Ritz Carlton, Westin Hotels and Resorts, Renaissance Hotels, Aloft Hotels, Fairfield by Marriott, and Autograph Collection Hotels.

2. Radisson Hotel Group - $7.3 billion

Properties: 1,100

1,100 Countries: 115

Radisson Hotel Group is a global hotel chain with over 1,100 properties in 115 countries. It was founded in Denmark in 1962 and offers a range of hotel brands for business and leisure travellers. Some of its brands include Country Inn Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, and Radisson Collection.

3. Best Western Hotels & Resorts - $6.0 billion

Properties: 4,700

4,700 Countries: 90

Best Western Hotels and Resorts is a global chain founded in 1946 as Best Western Motels. It operates in over 90 countries with over 4,700 properties and is considered among the major players in the hotel chains ranking.

4. Hilton - $5.79 billion

Properties: 6,200

6,200 Countries: 118

Hilton is a popular hotel chain. It was founded in 1919 by Conrad Hilton. Interestingly, it has 6,200 properties in 118 countries and 18 hotel brands and is known for its innovative approach to hospitality and commitment to sustainability. Hilton's popular brands include Hampton by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, and Embassy Suites by Hilton.

5. Hyatt - $3.028 billion

Hyatt was founded in and operates over 950 properties in 45 countries. Photo: @mikhail-nilov, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Properties: 950

950 Countries: 45

Hyatt is a leading global hotel chain founded in 1957 with 950 properties in 45 countries. It has a range of hotel brands catering to different types of travellers, such as luxury, upscale, and all-inclusive options. Hyatt is committed to providing personalized service and creating memorable guest experiences.

6. Accor - $2.244 billion

Properties: 4,800

4,800 Countries: 100

Accor is another leading hospitality company founded in France in 1967 with 4,800 properties in 100 countries. It has 39 hotel brands catering to different segments of the market, including economy, midscale, upscale, and luxury. Accor is known for its innovative approach to hospitality and commitment to sustainability.

7. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) - $6.2 billion

Properties: 6,000

6,000 Countries: 100

IHG falls on the list of the largest hotel chains in the world. It was founded in the UK in 1969, with 6000 properties in 100 countries. It has 13 hotel brands catering to different segments of the market. Some of IHG's brands include InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

8. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts - $1.6 billion

Properties: 8,000

8,000 Countries: 80

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest hotel chains in the world, founded in 1981. The company operates in over 80 countries, with more than 9,000 properties worldwide. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a diverse range of hotel brands catering to different market segments, including economy, midscale, upscale, and luxury. Some of Wyndham's popular brands include Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, and Wyndham Grand.

9. Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts - $1.4 billion

A view of beautiful Shangrila at Lower Kachura Lake, Skardu, Pakistan. Photo: Yasir Nisar

Source: Getty Images

Properties: 100

100 Countries: 39

Shangri-La is a luxury hotel chain founded in 1971 in Hong Kong, with a strong presence in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The company has three hotel brands catering to luxury market segments, including Shangri-La, Kerry and Hotel Jen.

10. Jin Jiang International Hotels - $1.2 billion

Properties: 382

382 Countries: 10

Jin Jiang International Hotels is a leading hotel chain in China and is among the top 10 hotel chains in Asia. The company was founded in 1992 and operated over 3,000 properties in more than 100 cities across China. The company's well-known brands include Jin Jiang Inn, Metropolo, and Grand Mercure.

11. Melia Hotels International - $1.1 billion

Properties: 350+

350+ Countries: 40

Meliá Hotels International is a Spanish hotel chain founded in 1956, with more than 350 properties in over 40 countries worldwide. Some of Melia's popular brands include Meliá, Innside, Sol Hotels and Paradisus.

12. Jumeirah Group - $1 billion

Properties: 23

23 Countries: 12

Jumeirah Group is a luxury hotel chain founded in 1997 in Dubai, with a strong presence in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. The company operates 23 properties across 12 countries and has three hotel brands catering to different luxury market segments.

13. NH Hotel Group - $960 million

Properties: 350

350 Countries: 28

NH Hotel Group is a global leader in the hospitality industry, founded in 1978 in Spain. With a strong footprint across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The hotel group offers a diverse portfolio of brands catering to different market segments, including NH Hotels, NH Collection and Tivoli Hotels.

14. Rezidor Hotel Group - $920 million

Properties: 400

400 Countries: 80

Rezidor Hotel Group is a leading global hotel chain founded in 1993 in Sweden, with a strong presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers three hotel brands catering to different segments of the market, including Radisson Blu, Park Inn by Radisson, and Radisson RED.

15. Louvre Hotels Group - $850 million

Properties: 1,600

1,600 Countries: 60

Louvre Hotels Group is a prominent international hotel company founded in 1997, with a wide range of properties across 40+ countries worldwide. The company operates under well-known brands, including Golden Tulip, Kyriad and Campanile. With an annual revenue of $850 million, Louvre Hotels Group is a significant player in the hotel industry.

Which hotel chain has the most properties in the world?

The answer varies depending on the source and the criteria used to define properties. However, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has over 6,000 properties across 118 countries.

Which is the largest hotel chain in the world?

Marriott International is considered one of the largest hotel chains in the world, with over 7,500 properties in 131 countries.

Who is bigger, Marriott or Hilton?

Marriott International is considered the largest hotel chain in the world, with over 7,500 properties in 131 countries, while Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has over 6,000 properties across 118 countries.

What is the top hotel chain?

The answer may vary based on the criteria used to define "top" hotel chain. Still, some of the major players in the industry are Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Accor and Hyatt.

What is the largest hotel chain in the United States?

Marriott International is considered the largest hotel chain in the United States, with over 7,000 properties.

What is the richest hotel chain?

The answer may vary depending on the source and the criteria used to define the "richest" hotel chain. Still, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Accor and Hyatt are considered among the major players in the industry in terms of revenue.

The hotel industry is a vast and competitive field, and the above largest hotel chains in the world have established themselves as significant players in the industry. Each hotel chain offers a unique range of accommodations and services, catering to different market segments, from economy to luxury. They offer something for everyone and are committed to providing exceptional and memorable experiences to their guests.

READ ALSO: Top 25 biggest stadiums in the world in 2023: Which country has the largest?

Briefly.co.za also shared another intriguing article about the top 25 biggest stadiums in the world in 2023. A look at the world's largest stadiums illustrates the boundless potential of the human mind.

These stadiums leave one in awe and make one ponder on the determination and ingenuity of those who were responsible for building them. Read the article to discover the best in the world!

Source: Briefly News