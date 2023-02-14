How to get your proof of payment on the Capitec app (2024)

Proof of payment is a financial record and a legal document confirming successful and completed transactions. There are many reasons why individuals or companies should preserve proof of payment for almost all transactions they engage in. Those who make payments through Capitec Bank can access the document from the bank's app. This article explains how to get your proof of payment on the Capitec app.

Whether you are an individual or a company, you may need proof of payment for various reasons. For instance, the document is essential when seeking a refund, proving a business expense, preparing taxes, and settling payment disputes. Whatever the reason, Capitec Bank can help you access proof of payment for all financial transactions you make through your Capitec account.

How to get your proof of payment on the Capitec app

Proof of payment or a payment receipt comprises the payment date, the amount paid, and other details that confirm a transaction was completed. Capitec Bank account holders can access the document remotely from the bank's mobile app. Furthermore, you can easily download, print, or share the document in PDF format. Follow these steps to access your Capitec proof of payment document from the bank's app:

Log into Capitec app.

Select Transact .

. Select Beneficiary .

. Click on the menu (3 dots in the right-hand corner of the screen).

Select Payment History .

. Select the payment transaction in question.

Select Resend Payment Notification.

Send proof of payment to your email or beneficiary’s email address.

Some recipients, especially companies, may require a printed copy of the proof of payment. The downloaded document is easy to print and submit in such situations. To download the proof of payment:

Log in to your email account.

Open the message from Capitec.

Scroll down until you see the PDF attachment.

Click on the attachment to download it from your device.

If you need any help or have questions how to get your proof of payment on the Capitec app, contact Capitec Bank support on 0860 102 043.

Learning how to get your proof of payment on the Capitec app is essential if you have an account with this bank. If you need to prove payment, seek a refund, or for any other reason, you can access your proof of payment documents or bank statement from the Capitec app for free.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

