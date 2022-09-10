Can I open a Capitec account online? Everything you need to know

The world is now technology inclined, and most of the daily activities in certain sectors of national economic growth are almost impossible without using digital tools. The banking sector is heavily dependent on technology to run its daily activities. Capitec, one of the largest banks in South Africa, is taking full advantage of its benefits. "So, can I open a Capitec account online?" You may ask.

Operating Capitec online reduces the stress of queueing at the bank.

Source: Twitter

Opening a Capitec account online has become easy peasy, thanks to the bank's futuristic approach to making monetary transactions simple, comfortable, and efficient. A few things are required of you when trying to open an account online, but the most important are a smartphone or personal computer and a strong internet connection.

Is it possible to open a bank account online?

Yes, opening a bank account from the comfort of anywhere you are has become a reality. This is possible due to advanced digital technology that mostly uses facial biometrics, among other tools.

Can I register online for Capitec?

Yes, you can. Capitec began to work towards the online opening of accounts several years before the Coronavirus became a pandemic. According to Product Owner: Remote Onboarding, Van Der Westhuizen, part of the bank's digital strategy was to onboard consumers digitally so that they do not need to go and stand in a queue at any of their branches.

He believes that remote onboarding benefits the customers in several ways. The bank already has 200,000 to 300,000 customers visiting its branches for one reason or another every month. Consequently, the registration process to open a bank account online at Capitec is straightforward as long as you meet the requirements.

Access to a Capitec account online makes it easy for customers to transact online and save more time.

Source: UGC

What do I need to open a Capitec account?

Opening a Capitec savings account online means that you are at least 18 years old; if you are not, you must have a guardian or parent who can vouch for you. Beneath is a list if you want to know what is needed to open a Capitec account online:

Ensure that you have a personal computer or mobile phone that will allow you to access the internet privately and also take a selfie; Have an exclusive and active email address because you will need it for the signup process that allows you to utilise Capitec's online banking services; Provide a valid South African passport or Verification Identity Card when you want to verify your online Capitec Bank account.

How do I open a Capitec account with my phone?

You can open Capitec savings account online on your phone by following these instructions:

Download the Capitec banking app on your internet-enabled smartphone; Scan your face by holding your phone front camera in front of you and follow the prompts about what you should do to capture a proper image; Scan your ID, which could be either one of your South Africa passports, the new smart card or the old one with green barcodes. Wait for the app to verify that your face is the same as your identity card's; Enter the details of the personal information asked of you; Consent to three sets of terms and conditions by scanning your face; Once your account is activated, you can access the app's features; Lastly, visit a physical Capitec branch to collect your card if you need it.

Note that you can also choose to receive a virtual card online if you cannot go to the bank. The latter option is readily available once your account has been activated.

How much does it cost to open a Capitec bank account?

Opening a Capitec account is mostly free, but your transactional balance cannot be lower than R25.00. At the same time, you need to pay an administrative maintenance fee of R6.50 monthly.

Can I open a Capitec account online? Finally, you can, thanks to Capitec Bank's effort to simplify complex processes so that the banking experience can be full of fun for their teeming customers. This is not surprising because, in this digital age, industries are trying to make complex things more convenient for their teeming consumers.

