Steps to check and claim DStv rewards in South Africa for 2022

Do you use DStv, or are you considering subscribing to their services? If you answered yes, you would benefit from various DStv rewards the company has implemented to retain loyal customers. As much as the benefits are on the ground to encourage more people to buy into their services, old subscribers can benefit in some ways.

There are no special DStv rewards apps apart from the company’s general app that allows paid subscribers to perform certain functions from the comfort of their homes or office. But then, if you want to claim anything about bonuses for being a member of the Multichoice family, you have to meet certain criteria that qualify you for such.

What are DStv rewards?

Think of these as perks that you can get, even though you are already enjoying several entertaining contents, and they come in various sizes depending on some factors. Nevertheless, owning a MultiChoice decoder is not enough to benefit from any of the DStv rewards in South Africa. You must ensure you are not lacking and consistently increase your winning odds by matching or beating some requirements.

Right from the point where you join the DStv family by purchasing a decoder, you have already set yourself up for the chance not just to know what is DStv rewards but also to win some of the goodies that are up for grabs. There are four statuses that you can attain as a proud member of the MultiChoice family, namely:

Starter Status, which is acquired when a customer has between 0 to 30 stars;

Rising star status is for individuals who have somehow managed to accrue above 30 stars but nothing less than 60 stars;

The superstar status is for the subscriber whose points lie between 61 and 90 stars;

Anyone with points over 90 is referred to as a legend.

How many stars can you earn on DStv rewards?

You can earn as many stars as possible depending on the requirements you can match, but anything above 90 stars puts you at the top of the reward chain. So, how do you calculate the number of stars you have earned to ascertain your status?

The package you are subscribed to

There are various packages available to anyone who owns a MultiChoice decoder. Whatever you are on between the DStv access to the premium package, the highest point you can get is 15 stars.

How long have you been a loyal user

The years you have been with the company as a loyal customer could determine how quickly you can rack up those points to reach higher statuses that allow you to win a reward. But then, the most points you can get through this criterion is 20 stars.

Services you enjoy using on your decoder

Anyone who streams from Showmax while connected to their account stands to gain more points; the same can be said for individuals who rent movies from BoxOffice and stream on the app.

Uninterrupted connection

Making extra sure that your decoder does not run out of subscription for three consecutive months will earn you as many as 10 stars. If you are hoping to acquire more points from these, you may want to note when your monthly subscription ends and renew it before it elapses.

What is the DStv Thanks reward?

These are rewards that customers with the most stars enjoy. Some of them include the following:

BoxOffice’s rent one and get one free incentive;

Vouchers that grant you access to free meals from Uber Eats;

Discounted Showmax fees;

Free update of your package;

Grocery discount vouchers;

More channels to enjoy;

Flight discounts.

How do I claim MyDStv rewards?

The MyDStv app comes in handy when you hope to reap your rewards. According to a statement released by the management about the DStv online redemption process, some rewards have continuous discounts and offers that those who qualify for them get monthly as long as they are an active subscriber at that reward level.

According to the statement:

Aside from earning stars, rewards members can look forward to challenges and competitions to get even more rewards. Once you have joined rewards, DStv will also alert you to new offers, challenges, competitions and rewards via email, SMS or notifications via the MyDStv app.

The DStv spin and win challenge

Also known as the wheel of happiness because of the sheer amount of available prizes, customers are made to spin a wheel that carries different rewards, though there are certain rules to note, including the following:

Customers must be DStv reward members and must not have been disconnected from the services for three uninterrupted months;

Any customer on the Starter Status is ineligible to be part of this game;

Any interested party must be able to spin in the first 10 days of each month of its availability;

Only customers who have correctly answered all the questions thrown at them in the first 10 days will earn an attempt at a spin;

You are allowed only 10 spins per month;

Your spin expires at the stroke of midnight;

Make sure you are connected to a strong network, as it could make or mar your chances;

Prizes may come with special terms and conditions for redemption or acceptance;

Ensure that you use your prizes before their expiry date;

You may not swap your prizes for cash;

All existing MultiChoice terms and conditions still apply.

The DStv rewards are efforts by MultiChoice to appreciate loyal customers and serve as incentives for people looking for a reason to buy a decoder. With this strategy, the company has been enjoying massive patronage across major African countries and maintaining this strong customer base.

