On average, it costs about $1 million per meter to build a super-yacht, and when it comes to boats, bigger is better! So who has the most expensive yacht, you ask yourself? Briefly.co.za has the answer, and the vessel in question is so extravagant that some believe it could not possibly exist.

Megayacht IJE is anchored offshore Bodrum district of Mugla, Turkey, 2021. IJE has a length of 107 meters and a width of 14 meters. Photo by Ali Balli

Billionaire yachts are definitely a status symbol of luxury living, and it is no surprise that citizens of the Middle East own nearly a third of all super-yachts worldwide. Find out more about the most expensive yachts in the world in 2021.

The world's most expensive yachts

What is the most luxurious boat? According to Auto Evolution, "The History Supreme" is believed to be the most valuable and extravagant yacht globally, worth $4.8 billion. This beautiful vessel was created with the intention to become the most opulent piece of naval architecture ever built. It is encased in pure gold and platinum, and it is embellished with gemstones.

The History Supreme is the epitome of extravagance making it the most expensive yacht in the world. Photo: @thehistorysupreme

Here is a list of the most expensive yachts in 2021 and their owners:

1. The History Supreme ($4.8 Billion)

Designer Stuart Hughes created additional luxury items to be available onboard the Supreme, including an iPhone encrusted with five hundred diamonds, valued at $6.4 million, and a panoramic aquarium made from 24-carat gold. The History Supreme used a total of 220,463 pounds of gold to create and three years to complete.

Roman Abramovich, Russian billionaire and owner of Chelsea F.C, also possesses the private luxury yacht Eclipse. Photo: Ali Balli

2. Eclipse ($1.5 Billion)

What celebrity has the most expensive yacht? Roman Abramovich is a Russian businessman and politician who is famed for being the owner of the Chelsea Football Club. He also owns the world's second-largest super-yacht, Eclipse, which spans 533 feet and cost an estimated $1.5 billion and over four years to build. Two helipads, 24 suites, two swimming pools, Jacuzzis, a disco auditorium, and even a mini-submarine are among the amenities available aboard the vessel.

The concept sketch for the Streets of Monaco, which is still under construction. @twallet.one

3. Streets of Monaco ($1 Billion)

Yacht Island Design has conceptualised the $1 billion super-yacht, named the Streets of Monaco and which is still in the construction process in 2021. The opulent liner will resemble a floating island, featuring a recreation of the Monaco Grand Prix course. Ultimately, it will also have a go-kart racetrack, casinos, tennis facilities, swimming pools, and a pub; however, it is not yet ready for the open waters.

An aerial view of the elegant Scheherazade which was built with German engineering by Lurssen Yachts. Photo: Instagram@theyachtwriter

4. Scheherazade ($ 700 million)

This beautiful creation was only recently completed, and she was delivered to her anonymous billionaire owner in June 2020. Scheherazade homes an onboard nightclub, cinema, beauty spa, and a fitness centre, among other amenities. It was built by the German company Lurssen Yachts and was blessed by the design skills of Espen Oeino. At 140 meters long, this luxury vessel has a top speed of 20 knots.

The Azzam has been described as the most challenging and complex yacht ever built. Photo: Instagram@jan193dd

5. Azzam ($600 Million)

In 2021, the Azzam is considered the largest super-yacht globally, spanning a remarkable 180 meters long. Mubarak Saad al Ahbabi was very hands-on during the creation of his luxurious masterpiece and even assembled his own team of professionals to build this mega-yacht. It took only four years to build this super-yacht, which was completed by 2013 with an impressive top speed of 30 knots.

The Solaris out at sea. Roman Abramovich has been uncharacteristically private about this particular yacht. Photo: Instagram@julien_hubert

6. Solaris ($ 600 million)

Another one of Russian Billionaire Roman Abramovich's mega-yachts, the Solaris, was created by Lloyd Werft. Marc Newson from Australia was responsible for the design, with a specific focus given to exploration features. It was recently released in 2021 and contained a helipad, nightclub and a cutting-edge energy management system.

Sunlight glinting off the helm of the Crescent, emphasising the elegant, bold design if Espen Oeino. Photo: Instagram@maxgiaco01

7. Crescent ($600 million)

Lurssen manufactured the motor yacht Crescent in their facility in Germany. Zuretti, a French design firm, crafted her interior, and she was delivered to her owner in August 2018. Espen Oeino modelled the exterior of this luxury vessel. It was initially referred to as "Project Thunder", and her current owner is an anonymous billionaire.

The Topaz elegantly lights up the night skies. Photo: Instagram@choosethemoon

8. Topaz ($527 Million)

Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan owns both the Topaz and the Manchester City soccer club. It was designed by Tim Heywood with 26 cabins to cater for up to 62 passengers. She can also transport up to 79 staff members along with many toys such as jet skis, catamarans and even a miniature submarine.

The Nord has a strong presence on the open waters, showing off her unique bow design. Photo: Instagram@nuvolarilenard

9. Nord ($500 Million)

The priority that was kept in mind by the designing company, Nuvolari-Lenard, during the creation of this mega-yacht was:

"She must cause strong emotions in every observer, not only through her sheer size, but with the design itself."

Nord, which was delivered to her owner, Alexei Mordashov, in 2021, has a distinctive look with a bow structure never previously used on a yacht.

Al Salamah's owner is Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman. Photo: Instagram@saltwateryachts

10. Al Salamah ($500 Million)

The mega-yacht, Al Salamah, has been visiting different nations around the globe in order to strengthen goodwill and tolerance between the Sultanate and other countries. Locals at the various ports are invited onboard to learn more about the Omani culture. Antiquities, photographs and Omani art are exhibited throughout the vessel.

Motor Yacht A. Photo: Instagram@superyachts_global

11. Motor Yacht A ($440 Million)

It was created for Andrey and Aleksandra Melnichenko by Hamburg-based Blohm + Voss and resembles a covert warship or submarine. In addition, the interior incorporates a number of mirrored surfaces, and the decor, glasses, and dinnerware are all crafted of French crystal. One of the three pools aboard this luxury yacht boasts a glass bottom for a unique swimming experience.

The Flying Fox is rented out for approximately €3 million a week. Photo: Instagram@yacht.style

12. Flying Fox (400 million)

The Flying Fox is the largest yacht in the world available for hire, and the power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z recently treated themselves to a voyage on this super-yacht. This beautiful vessel rises 32 meters above the water's surface. The spa pool, which can be temperature adjusted, is the focal point of this 400-square-metre "sea lobby," which has heated marble flooring and magnificent wood panelling.

The Mega yacht Dubai was previously named Platinum, Panhandle and Golden Star. Photo: Instagram@gigacharter

13. Dubai ($400 Million)

The opulent decor of Dubai incorporates vivid colours, rich textiles, and highly detailed handcrafted mosaics. Dubai's centrepiece is a magnificent stairway featuring glass steps. In addition, a stunning mosaic-tiled swimming pool and many Jacuzzis are spread across seven floors of the 162-meter long luxury vessel. The Dubai took over ten years to complete.

Do not be fooled by The Radiant's beauty, as she hold a powerful water canon on board to fend off pirates. Photo: Instagram@vanquishyachts

14. Radiant ($320 Million)

The Radiant is owned by Emirate millionaire Abdulla Al Futtaim and is the world's 32nd largest super-yacht. The vessel is reported to be armed with a powerful water cannon to protect herself from ocean attacks. Lurssen manufactured it in Germany at the request of Russian billionaire Boris Berezovsky in 2004, and construction was completed by 2009.

The Ocean Victory boasts an underwater viewing room to get the complete ocean experience. Photo: Instagram@roberto_lazzari_switzerland

15. Ocean Victory ($300 million)

This magnificent vessel boasts seven decks spread over 140m, encompassing an underwater viewing theatre, several swimming pools and a 300 square meter spa. It was created by Italy's Fincantieri Yachts and is one of the most technologically advanced yachts worldwide.

The classical form of the Al Said is owned by the Sultan of Orman. Photo: Instagram@sr_jof

16. Al Said ($300 Million)

This luxurious mega-yacht is owned by her namesake, Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, the Sultan of Orman. It was specially constructed by Lurssen Yachts in 2008 and can accommodate up to 70 passengers with a workforce of 154. It also has a music hall large enough to hold a 50-piece orchestra.

The beautiful and modern Serene was built by the Italian company, Fincantieri. Photo: Instagram@myba_worldwideyachting

17. Serene ($300 Million)

Serene is recognised in yachting as one of the most inspirational mega-yachts ever constructed, with seven pools onboard, a supersized hot tub, a sea-front sauna, and a fully working helipad. It was the first luxury yacht built by Fincantieri, a manufacturer based in Italy, in 2011. Prince Mohammed bin Salman bought it four years later.

Pelorus is one of a few luxury yachts that have been owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich. Photo: Instagram@theyachtwriter

18. Pelorus ($300 Million)

This mega-yacht was constructed by Lürssen in 2003 and purchased by Roman Abramovich, a Russian billionaire, in 2004. Since then, Pelorus has changed ownership, and it is currently owned by Samuel Tak Lee, a billionaire from Hong Kong. A full-time crew of 46 employees is on board the 115 meter, 5517-ton vessel.

The Dilbar has been described as one of the most complex and challenging yachts ever built. Photo: Instagram@yacht_community

19. Dilbar ($256 Million)

Russian born Alisher Usmanov owns the Dilbar, which was constructed by Lürssen Yachts in 2008. It was christened honouring his mother and is one of the world's largest yachts, with a total length of 360.89 feet. The Dilbar has a helipad and swimming pools, and other deluxe facilities, with adequate deck space for 20 passengers and a workforce of almost fifty members.

Al Mirqab is owned by the Prime Minister of Qatar. Photo: Instagram@thedeckhandguy

20. Al Mirqab ($250 Million)

The luxury megayacht Al Mirqab is one of the world's biggest mega-yachts. Tim Heywood is responsible for her design, and Andrew Winch is the brains behind her opulent decor. It was named the world's second most beautiful yacht after its completion in 2008.

The Maryah was originally built for the Soviet Union. Photo: Instagram@superyachtsdotcom

21. Maryah ($250 Million)

Maryah began life as a Soviet Union research ship before being transformed into this luxury yacht by the Greek Elfsis Shipyard and delivered in 2015. The helipad, movie theatre, beach club, Jacuzzi, and huge swimming platform of the motorboat Maryah can entertain 54 guests across six decks.

The Lady Moura is adorned with 24-carat gold lettering and embellishments. Photo: Instagram@theyachtwriter

22. Lady Moura ($210 Million)

Nasser Al-Rashid, a Saudi Arabian businessman and counsellor to the Saudi Royal family, owns Lady Moura. A pool with a retractable roof, a helicopter, and 24-carat gold decorations are among the yacht's many remarkable characteristics. Lady Moura also has a sand-covered hydraulic terrace that extends from one wing, providing visitors with a seaside environment.

The 414-foot luxury yacht 'Octopus', which Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen owned, is moored in the harbour in Malaga, Spain. Photo by Daniel Perez Garcia-Santos

23. Octopus ($200 Million)

Octopus was designed and built in 2003 for Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen. It features a luxurious interior and can accommodate about 26 passengers and 56 staff members, and it houses two submarines and two helipads.

The Rising Sun used glass in its structural design work. Photo: Instagram@paoloivs

24. The Rising Sun ($200 Million)

The final super-yacht designed by Jon Bannenberg was called Rising Sun. For a sleek and minimalist appearance, Rising Sun experimented with significant usage of functional glass. In 2020, billionaire and Hollywood tycoon David Geffen self-isolated during the coronavirus epidemic on his $590 million luxury yacht in the Caribbean.

Ectasea is a 86m luxury motor mega yacht built in 2004. Photo: Instagram@lolosvasilis

25. Ecstasea ($200 Million)

The introduction of the magnificent yacht Ecstasea marked several significant turning points in the yachting industry. This sea vessel has been designed to accommodate a diverse range of high-end modern conveniences. Ecstasea has a dynamic and contemporary exterior, with a high bow for cutting through the waves.

The Yas was designed from a refurbished Royal Dutch Navy Frigate. Photo: Instagram@mike.oln

26. Yas ($180 million)

This 141m mega yacht named 'Yas' has made history as the largest launch of 2011 and the most significant super-yacht in recent history. The steel hull of a decommissioned Royal Dutch Navy Frigate constructed in 1978 was used to create Yas' characteristic narrow shape. The colossal vessel's sturdy hull and lightweight composite structural system help it attain the maximum speed of 26 knots.

The Solandge. Photo: Instagram@yachtcharterfleet

27. Solandge ($180 Million)

Solandge is a luxurious yacht with a length of 85.1 meters. Lurssen completed her construction in 2013, which features a steel frame and an aluminium superstructure. The motorised yacht boasts an interior designed by Rodriguez Interiors and an exterior design by Espen Oeino that can seat 16 people in eight cabins.

The Aviva is said to be a floating art gallery featuring works from Picasso. Photo: Instagram@abekingyachts

28. Aviva ($150 Million)

Joe Lewis, a British millionaire, paid $150 million for his super-yacht. His boat offers a full tennis court and is said to home some of his most valuable and costly artistic collections, such as Picasso. Joe often sails the seas on the Aviva and his other three mega-yachts; that is when he is not in his Bahamas home.

The Lionheart's owner, billionaire Sir Philip Green, is allegedly running out of assets to sell in order to repay the pension deficit of his company. Photo: Instagram@sosyachting

29. Lionheart ($150 Million)

The British millionaire and owner of Topshop, Sir Philip Green, also possesses this magnificent luxury yacht. Sir Philip Green paid an estimated $150 million for the Lionheart, the largest yacht ever built by renowned Italian yacht builder Benetti.

The Prince Abdulaziz was the largest yacht built during the 20th Century. Photo: Instagram@dannywheelz

30. Prince Abdulaziz ($100 Million)

This mega-yacht was constructed in 1984 for the late King Fahd of Saudi Arabia and was christened in honour of his son, Prince Abdulaziz. It was created by Helsingor Vaerft in Denmark and features decor from the late David Hicks from England. It holds the record as the biggest mega-yacht of its time, spanning 147 meters long.

Who has the best yacht in the world?

Robert Kuok is considered to be the wealthiest individual in Malaysia with an estimated net worth of $11,1 billion in 2021. In 1971, he established the globally renowned Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts in Singapore. Kuok commissioned the design of The History Supreme, acquiring the jewellery designer Stuart Hughes to carry out the creative process in 2011.

So what would you rather own? @factsof_republicofindia

Not only does the initial cost of purchasing a luxury vessel cost a small fortune, but the maintenance and upkeep also cost a pretty penny. However, billionaires dish out the doe to experience all the benefits of sailing on the open sea in style, and there are only 2318 of the most expensive yachts for sale worldwide.

