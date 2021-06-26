Marek Piechocki, the co-founder of LPP S.A., Poland's largest fashion retailer, avoids the spotlight and prefers to commute by bicycle

Marek Piechocki helped establish a billion-dollar wealth, but he says he will not change his way of living because of it

He shuns the limelight, even avoiding having his photograph taken, and insists on not being called a billionaire

Polish business tycoon Marek Piechocki helped build a billion-dollar fortune, but the billionaire is not letting the wealth change his ways of living.

The co-founder of LPP S.A., the country's largest fashion retailer, avoids the spotlight and prefers to commute by bicycle rather than a limousine, Bloomberg reported.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, despite his family foundation having accumulated about $1.1 billion (KSh 118,580,000,000) in wealth.

According to a company spokeswoman, the 60-year-old insists on not being called a billionaire, arguing the wealth is no longer his.

In 2018 he transferred his shares to the foundation, which counts himself, multiple family members and others as beneficiaries.

Foundation's shares

The foundation is barred from selling LPP shares.

"The ownership model ensures the company will not be sold anytime soon. So for employees, it’s great news," said Slawomir Loboda, LPP’s deputy chief executive officer.

The businessman is not a typical fashion mogul, avoids catwalk shows and business and celebrity events.

At LPP’s headquarters in Gdansk, he does have a separate office, preferring to sit in free desks among the designer teams.

Asked in 2019 why he’s so focused on protecting his privacy, he said he does not want anyone to raise prices for records that he buys at flea markets in Gdansk.

Billionaire gives life to christ

