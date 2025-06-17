Ntando Duma and Una Rams got married in a private ceremony that was attended by their friends and family

Simz Ngema shared photos from Ntando Duma and Una Rams' ceremony, giving fans a glimpse of the private affair

The photos left fans impressed and sparked speculation, with many wondering whether the wedding was real or part of a production

Simz Ngema looked stunning at Ntando Duma, and Una Rams’ private wedding. Image: simzngema

TV personality Ntando Duma and singer Una Rams kept their wedding under wraps so much so that not many pictures from the ceremony are floating online.

It seems that low-key weddings are a new celebrity fad. From Zozibini Tunzi to Anele Mdoda, many celebrities are choosing to tie the knot away from the prying eyes of the public.

But as with Anele Mdoda’s traditional lobola ceremony, sometimes an enthusiastic friend can’t resist sharing moments from the celebration with their followers on social media. Former Isidingo actress Simz Ngema, took to her socials and shared more pictures from Ntando Duma and Una Rams’ wedding ceremony.

Simz Ngema stuns at Ntando Duma and Una Rams' wedding

On Friday, 13 June 2025, Simz Ngema took to her Facebook account and shared more pictures from Ntando Duma and Una Rams’ wedding ceremony. The post was captioned:

“A beautiful, blessed day. 🥹❤️”

The pictures highlighted that Simz Ngema attended the wedding with her baby daddy, Tino Chinyani. Simz Ngema rocked a glamorous strapless black velvet gown with a thigh-high vent. The gown was decorated with ornate silver embellishments along the bodice, which resembled intricate beadwork or embroidery. Simz Ngema accessorised her look with silver high-heeled sandals, a sleek silver clutch and earrings.

See the pictures below:

Fans react to more pics from Ntando Duma's wedding

The pictures shared by Simz Ngema from Ntando Duma and Una Rams’ wedding left social media users in awe. Several netizens remarked that they were now waiting for Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani to tie the knot.

Here are some of the reactions:

Nobutsi Zikhali Mudheyi remarked:

“Beautiful guys. We can’t wait for your wedding either.”

Be Khumalo Mshovoh asked:

“Is this a real-life wedding or acting?”

Portia Maduna questioned:

“Music video or real wedding vibes?”

Joel Tema Chauke gushed:

“Simphiwe Ngema's beauty is more than skin-deep. She exudes confidence and poise.”

Phily Philiswa Phungula complimented:

“You guys were stunning, and so was Ntando and her Groom.”

Simz Ngema shared more pictures from Ntando Duma and Una Rams’ private wedding. Image: dumantando, simzngema

Una Rams and Ntando Duma disclose how long they dated

Meanwhile, newlyweds Ntando Duma and Una Rams disclosed an important detail about their relationship.

Briefly News reports that Ntando Duma and Una Rams disclosed how long they dated before they decided to get married.

In an interview with Previdar Weddings, Una Rams shared that he was tongue-tied when he met Ntando Duma for the first time at an event in Venda. After the event, the couple started conversing on Instagram before they linked again in person.

After five weeks of talking, Una Rams asked Ntando Duma to be his girlfriend. In the interview, Ntando explained that though the timeline might seem short, it was enough for Una to win her over.

