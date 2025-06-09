Ntando Duma and Una Rams share how long they dated before marriage

Ntando Duma and Una Rams recently got married in a private wedding ceremony following their low-key traditional wedding ceremony

The couple opened up about their relationship and shared how they met at the Royal Heritage Festival in Venda

Ntando Duma and Una Rams shared how long it took for them to become girlfriend and boyfriend, and how long it took for them to exchange wedding vows

Ntando Duma and Una Rams opened up about their relationship. Image: dumantando, previdarweddings

TV personality Ntando Duma and musician Una Rams trended on social media charts after photos of their private wedding ceremony were shared online.

The gorgeous TV host and her singer beau previously had a low-key traditional ceremony in Thohoyandou, Venda, which was attended only by guests. The couple continued with the trend and followed in the footsteps of former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi by having a private wedding ceremony.

Ntando Duma and Una Rams reveal how long they dated

Ntando Duma and Una Rams opened up about their relationship in an interview with Previdar Weddings. The newlywed couple shared that they met at the Royal Heritage Festival in Venda.

Una recalled that he walked over to Ntando and her sister, Lady Amar, but was too tongue-tied to greet them. He said he knew who Lady Amar was from social media and walked over to the two ladies to introduce himself.

Ntando Duma broke the ice by jokingly referring to him as her twin, since they were both wearing blue. Ntando thought Una was joking when he asked her on a date in a more relaxed setting.

After following each other on Instagram, Una shared the pictures they had taken together as a conversation starter. Two hours into their conversation, Ntando asked Una if he had a girlfriend. At their second meetup, Una Rams made Ntando Duma feel special by bringing her cake and flowers.

Ntando Duma and Una Rams shared how long they dated before getting married. Image: previdarweddings

After five weeks of talking, Una asked Ntando Duma to be his girlfriend during a game they played. After five months of dating, Una sent the lobola letter. Ntando explained that though the timeline might seem short, it was enough for Una to win her over. Ntando revealed how vulnerable she is around her husband despite being raised to be self-sufficient.

“It took him to break down all the walls I had built up. I think I only hate how this love exposes the real Ntando,” she said.

Previously, Ntando Duma spoke about how peaceful her relationship with Una Rams is.

For their proposal, Una asked Ntando to be the muse for his music video, only for him to get down on one knee and ask for her hand in marriage.

Ntando Duma shows off her wedding ring again

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma previously confirmed her marriage by sharing photos.

Duma showed off her stunning wedding ring on Instagram in a series of photos.

Ntando Duma has even changed her Instagram name to accommodate her new Mrs title after her private lobola ceremony. Her fans sent her congratulatory messages on her new nuptials.

