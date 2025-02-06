Ntando Duma shared more wedding pictures from her private ceremony with singer Una Rams, giving fans another glimpse into their stunning celebration

The actress posted a video from a family getaway and social media users gushed over her glowing happiness since getting married

Fans flooded the comments with love, praising Ntando's beauty and expressing joy for her fairytale wedding

Actress and TV presenter Ntando Duma is enjoying every moment of her married life. The star who made headlines after getting married to singer Unarine Rambani, popularly known as Una Rams has been sharing more details from their stunning wedding.

Ntando Duma shares more wedding pictures

Veteran actress Ntando Duma gave fans another sneak peek into her whimsical wedding with Una Rams. The actress tied the knot in a private ceremony late last year. Although she tries to keep details about her private life hush-hush, the star has been sharing snippets of her married life.

Ntando had the streets buzzing when she posted a video of her family's weekend getaway. Fans could not get enough of her Venda-born husband Una Rams' English accent. Pictures of the star's fairytale wedding were posted on X by a user with the handle @mixedracedUncle. Take a look at the pictures below:

Fans react to Ntando and Una's beautiful wedding

Social media users love seeing their favs in love and happy. Many admitted that the Ntando Duma has been glowing since she got married.

@TshegoRatsoana said:

"Love the life she has created for herself 🫶🏾"

@KaraboKbmags wrote:

"Ntando is happy happy."

@Sleeh_s added:

"She’s so happy. Love it for her."

@Qlyv_Mydear wrote:

"She looks absolutely stunning."

@PreciousZamaDub added:

"What a beautiful bride 😍"

@Nomakhosi_N wrote:

"Awwwwww this is beautiful. Congratulations to Ntando."

