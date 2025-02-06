Ntando Duma Shares Snippet From Her Fairytale Wedding With Una Rams, SA Reacts: “She’s So Deserving”
- Ntando Duma shared more wedding pictures from her private ceremony with singer Una Rams, giving fans another glimpse into their stunning celebration
- The actress posted a video from a family getaway and social media users gushed over her glowing happiness since getting married
- Fans flooded the comments with love, praising Ntando's beauty and expressing joy for her fairytale wedding
Actress and TV presenter Ntando Duma is enjoying every moment of her married life. The star who made headlines after getting married to singer Unarine Rambani, popularly known as Una Rams has been sharing more details from their stunning wedding.
Ntando Duma shares more wedding pictures
Veteran actress Ntando Duma gave fans another sneak peek into her whimsical wedding with Una Rams. The actress tied the knot in a private ceremony late last year. Although she tries to keep details about her private life hush-hush, the star has been sharing snippets of her married life.
Ntando had the streets buzzing when she posted a video of her family's weekend getaway. Fans could not get enough of her Venda-born husband Una Rams' English accent. Pictures of the star's fairytale wedding were posted on X by a user with the handle @mixedracedUncle. Take a look at the pictures below:
Fans react to Ntando and Una's beautiful wedding
Social media users love seeing their favs in love and happy. Many admitted that the Ntando Duma has been glowing since she got married.
@TshegoRatsoana said:
"Love the life she has created for herself 🫶🏾"
@KaraboKbmags wrote:
"Ntando is happy happy."
@Sleeh_s added:
"She’s so happy. Love it for her."
@Qlyv_Mydear wrote:
"She looks absolutely stunning."
@PreciousZamaDub added:
"What a beautiful bride 😍"
@Nomakhosi_N wrote:
"Awwwwww this is beautiful. Congratulations to Ntando."
Ntando Duma shows off her stunning wedding ring
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that television actress and producer Ntando Duma recently showed off her stunning wedding ring.
Taking to her Instagram, Ntando posted photos of her stunning face, and her wedding ring took centre stage. She is allegedly married to Unarine ‘Una Rams’ Rambani in a cosy and private traditional ceremony.
