The South African actress Mampho Brescia recently gave married couples some advice regarding love

This was after the Soft Life actress celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with her husband

The star shared several pictures and videos of how she celebrated her wedding anniversary

Mampho B advised married couples. Image: @mamphob

Source: Instagram

The South African actress Mampho Brescia recently celebrated her special day with her husband in January this year. The star also had something to say to all the married couples.

Mampho advises married couple

The Mzansi actress who recently bagged a role on the new Showmax series Soft Life celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with her husband.

During all the celebrations, Brescia had some advice for all married couples on how they can keep their love for each other burning the same way she and her husband did for 20 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mampho B celebrated her wedding anniversary. Image: @mamphob

Source: Instagram

The star posted several pictures and videos of how they celebrated their wedding anniversary on her Instagram page.

She wrote: '

"To the world, you might be one person, but to one person you are the world’ -Bill Wilson. 20 YEARS of bliss #ANNIVERSARY. My Darling Husband, half of Me. Sooo many people I need to thank, who still coming….."

"I don’t even know where to begin, but I guess “thank you” is a good start—because it truly takes a village. My Lele @lerato_mvelase @wandabaloyi, my besties, my sister, and my niece—thank you for filling my world with happiness and peace. Your love and presence mean everything to me. My day was absolutely perfect! #Brescia, the better half of me. 20 years of bliss! #ANNIVERSARY. And yes, we share glasses—because we’re growing old together."

"It’s been a season of celebration, LOVE & Marriage. 'A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.' My entire look, made by @clara.k.diala."

Linda Sibiya lands acting role

In more entertainment news, Briefly News shared online reactions to former Ukhozi FM presenter Linda Sibiya landing a new acting gig in a popular local soapie.

This was after Mr Magic reportedly got caught up in a million-dollar corruption drama over an event that never happened. Fans are keen to find out the juicy details as well as see what she brings to the airwaves.

Source: Briefly News