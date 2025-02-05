Mampho B Gives Advice to Married Couples: “Successful Marriage Requires Falling in Love Many Times”
- The South African actress Mampho Brescia recently gave married couples some advice regarding love
- This was after the Soft Life actress celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with her husband
- The star shared several pictures and videos of how she celebrated her wedding anniversary
The South African actress Mampho Brescia recently celebrated her special day with her husband in January this year. The star also had something to say to all the married couples.
Mampho advises married couple
The Mzansi actress who recently bagged a role on the new Showmax series Soft Life celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with her husband.
During all the celebrations, Brescia had some advice for all married couples on how they can keep their love for each other burning the same way she and her husband did for 20 years.
The star posted several pictures and videos of how they celebrated their wedding anniversary on her Instagram page.
She wrote: '
"To the world, you might be one person, but to one person you are the world’ -Bill Wilson. 20 YEARS of bliss #ANNIVERSARY. My Darling Husband, half of Me. Sooo many people I need to thank, who still coming….."
"I don’t even know where to begin, but I guess “thank you” is a good start—because it truly takes a village. My Lele @lerato_mvelase @wandabaloyi, my besties, my sister, and my niece—thank you for filling my world with happiness and peace. Your love and presence mean everything to me. My day was absolutely perfect! #Brescia, the better half of me. 20 years of bliss! #ANNIVERSARY. And yes, we share glasses—because we’re growing old together."
"It’s been a season of celebration, LOVE & Marriage. 'A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.' My entire look, made by @clara.k.diala."
