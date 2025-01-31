The first black lady to win the Mrs. World pageant in Las Vegas, USA, is Tshego Gaelae, a model from Mzansi

The 34-year-old attorney celebrated her big achievement in a heartfelt post on social media

Comments poured in from online users who flooded the beauty queen with congratulatory messages

South African attorney Tshego Gaelae was crowned the 40th Mrs. World pageant winner in Las Vegas, USA, on 30th January.

A South African model, Tshego Gaelae, became the first Black woman to win the Mrs. World pageant. Image: Tshego Gaelae



South African woman becomes first black Mrs. World winner

The 34-year-old attorney celebrated her big win by taking to social media to share a heartfelt message with all her fans, saying:

"To God be the glory. Thank you so much for the love and support, I am beyond grateful and elated! My beautiful South Africa, the crown is coming Home.”

The first international beauty pageant designed only for married women was Mrs. World, which debuted in 1984 and this year's first runner-up is Sri Lanka’s Ishadi Amanda while Thailand’s Ploy Panperm scored in the second runner-up position.

The Mrs South Africa organisation, which helped Gaelae along the way, also praised her accomplishment while taking to their Instagram page, saying:

"From Soweto to Vegas and now the World, @mrsworldpageant The Crown is Coming Home! Thank you to everyone who supported our queen on her incredible Journey."

Take a look at the post.

SA is proud of Tshego Gaelae’s achievement

People in South Africa applauded Tshego on her big win as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Candice_davisdbn said:

"Amen! You are so deserving @tshego_gaelae. I am in awe of you."\

Andilepietersonsa added:

“I wish I knew 20 languages so I can say Thank You, God, in every language “ Love this for you Tshego. God is faithful to him be all the glory."

Matapamaila wrote:

"You did it sis you did it may this moment this feeling never escape you."

Debarnold expressed:

"The woman God needs in this year with this title. So so excited and proud of you girl!"





