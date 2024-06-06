Refilwe Boitumelo Moromane got candid about her life journey in an exclusive interview with Briefly News

The law student touched on the importance of mental health and the eradication of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide

The humanitarian shared what she plans to do with her reign when crowed Miss Intercontinental

Refilwe Boitumelo Moromane, a 23-year-old law student and passionate activist from Brits North West, has made headlines as a semi-finalist in the Miss Intercontinental 2024 pageant.

Miss Intercontinental semi-finalist shared her life journey. Image: Refilwe Boitumelo Moromane/ Supplied

Source: Original

Law student empowers women

Moromane, who describes herself as a proud Tswana girl and a "North Westerner at heart," is using her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and the eradication of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

"I am also a humanist at the core thus my Black Lives Matter and pro Palestine and Congo stance, that is partially where my love for the law comes from," she said

Personal hardships and a steadfast commitment to justice and human rights have shaped Refilwe's journey. At the tender age of five, she lost her father, an event that coincided with witnessing her mother endure accusations and verbal abuse—a common plight among African widows. This experience profoundly impacted her, leading her to vow at the age of six that no woman should suffer as her mother did.

Refilwe's struggles with mental health ignited her passion for mental health advocacy and law

The model's resolve was tested again at sixteen when she experienced a severe mental breakdown, leading to her admission to a psychiatric evaluation centre. This period of her life, marked by feelings of worthlessness and alienation, ignited her passion for mental health advocacy.

"These are the moments in my life that have shaped my desire to serve and have encouraged me to use my voice and being for good, she stated.

In her adolescent years, Moromane found solace and empowerment in studying law. "Knowing the law is arming oneself with power," she explained.

"If I’m equipped, I can make a tangible difference and, most importantly, equip others. Serving people is a great honour, and I believe that in serving others, I am serving God."

Refilwe's plans when crowed Miss Intercontinental 2024

As a semi-finalist in the Miss Intercontinental 2024 pageant, Refilwe plans to use her potential reign to educate the youth about rape and consent, addressing the complexities surrounding these issues.

She aims to work closely with organisations such as Lawyers Against Abuse to arm victims with knowledge and resources to seek justice. Additionally, she hopes to teach children about their bodies, consent, and boundaries, empowering them to speak out and describe their experiences accurately.

The finalists for Miss Intercontinental SA 2024 will be announced in July, with the finale scheduled for later in the competition. As Moromane prepares for the final stages, she remains dedicated to her causes, hoping to inspire and educate through her platform.

