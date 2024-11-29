Mogau Ramaila is the reigning Miss Teen World, keeping SA’s crown streak alive on the global stage

The talented beauty queen returned from Ecuador with the coveted title and waves of Mzansi pride

Fans across social media are celebrating her win, and cheering for yet another big moment for South Africa

Mzansi celebrated Mogau Ramaila's victory at the Miss Teen World. Image: @mogau_r

Yoh, South Africans are on a roll! This time, it’s Mogau Ramaila who’s keeping the pageant crown game strong.

Mzansi pageant queens stay winning

The beauty queen recently won the Miss Teenager World title, marking SA’s third consecutive win at the prestigious pageant that was held in Ecuador.

Securing the Miss Teen World title has become a bit of a Mzansi tradition, with Gugulethu Mayisela and Nachalee Creser bagging the crown in 2022 and 2023.

Mogau Ramaila celebrates her victory

Mogau stepped onto that stage and did what South Africans do best: win. After her victory, she @mogau_the_model went on social media to show her trophy.

Netizens are buzzing with congratulatory messages for Mogau, and acknowledging the effort it took to bring another title home.

@mthunzimzimela537 stated:

"Even our Cocomelons are representing. ☺️☺️☺️☺️"

@Nokwanda_Kay posted:

"It's official. South Africa has the most beautiful women. Congratulations angel. ❤"

@Lefty joked:

"Happiness will kill us in South Africa."

@zenzomashaba mentioned:

"No pity vote, no run up just a winner. Our queen no DNA just RSA."

@Lizzy commented:

"Winners know when to stop. Southy's it's enough. Congrats babygirl. We are proud of you."

@Sazie said:

"South Africa is a chosen nation. Congratulations my angel you actually proved that. 🇿🇦🇿🇦"

@Belle added:

"Bunch of winners! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 Well done princess. We are proud of you. 🔥🔥🔥"

@LelethuM typed:

"Every week we congratulate South Africans who are making us proud. 😭😭"

@JonnyBear said:

"Winning is in our DNA."

