A person took to their social media account and celebrated 59 days without consuming alcohol

The TikTok user said they were proud of themselves for moving from drinking seven days a week

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the person with congratulatory messages

A person took to their TikTok account and celebrated their achievement. The person has been sober for 59 days.

A person moved from drinking seven days to 59 days sober. Images: @cruise341

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @cruise341, the person can be seen at what seems to be their place of employment dancing with joy as they celebrate 59 days of sobriety from drinking seven days a week.

The person expressed their pride in themselves and how far they have come in their sobriety journey. Judging from their TikTok page, the person is committed to the gym and leading a healthy and fit lifestyle.

Person celebrates sobriety

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens congratulaes the person

The video gained over 18k views, with many online users congratulating the person on their achievement. See the comments below:

@SaNgoma10 said:

“Siyabuhlaba next month😅.” (We are drinking next month)

@Queen Uthingo Lwenkosazane🌈🌈 asked:

“Impilo uyidesha ngani😳😳.” (What do you mix life with)

@QueenInTheNorth🌻 expressed:

“Well done friend 👑✨ asambe siyo phuza si celebrate.” (Lets go drink)

@M@kz wrote:

“I am so proud of you🥰, I fail to keep to my promises, I am actually done but my craving disappoint me. 🤦”

@SUNSHINE🌞 commented:

“Congratulations!!! Welcome to the sobriety club!!!💃🎊🎉👌🏽”

@Masechabanosizwes said:

“Ncooooooo congratulations baby ❤🥰👌 well done, keep it up.”

