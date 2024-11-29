An elderly woman rocked her daughter’s R17 000 Maxhosa jersey and made her garden with it

A video of a woman’s mother making her garden with a Maxhosa jersey left the internet in stitches.

An elderly lady rocked a R17k Maxhosa jersey while doing her garden. Images: @shwemekazi12

In a TikTok video uploaded by @shwemekazi12, the woman was visiting home when her mother decided to do her garden. However, she was feeling cold, and she asked one kid from the house to bring her something to wrap around her lower body while she was doing her garden.

The kid brought a Maxhosa jersey for the gogo. The woman was stunned to see her mother making a garden while wrapping her expensive Maxhosa around her waist. She asked her if she knew the price of the jersey. The gogo hilariously said she didn't care about the price, adding that the jersey looked like the ones they used to wear in the olden days.

Gogo rocks Maxhosa jersey while making her garden

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows love to the gogo

The video gained over 200k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny. See the comments below:

@Mthanjiswa adored:

“For the love of Makheswa.”

@Snegugu loved:

“Andisamthandi ♥️♥️.” (I love her)

@Mbalentle Chris Dava expressed:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣She doesn't even regard it as jesery 🤣🤣🤣.”

@Mtangayionkejo wrote:

“Owam umama wakhe wathatha cooler box yam wafaka ibhotyi.” (My mom once took my cooler box and put beans in it)

@Best of the best🎶 commented:

“OoMakheswa are a problem😂 ndixakane nomnye apha endlini.” (Mothers are a problem. I’m also struggling with mine now)

@Spush said:

“Ndashiya I boots zam ekhaya ndiyabua cc sisemva kocango kuthiwa u makhulu ungena ngazo egadini zange ndikhathazeke.” ( I once left my boots at home and when I got back, I saw them behind the door and I was told that my mother wers them in the garden. I was so heart)

