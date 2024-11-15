A lady who likes a Maxhosa stunning dress took to her Twitter account to admire it

The lady tagged Laduma Ngxokolo who is the owner of the knitwear brand regarding the R50 000 price tag

The online community reacted to the post, with many hilariously acknowledging how they are not the target market

A lady admired a R50 000 Maxhosa dress. Images: @Gallo Images, @Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

One lady took to her Twitter to show off a R50 000 Maxhosa dress and the internet reacted.

In a Twitter post by @Nadatywabi, she shared the picture of the dress by one of South Africa's renowned creators and designers, Laduma Ngxokolo who owns Maxhosa.

The dress was absolutely stunning, and so was the price tag. The clothing item cost a whooping R50 000. Twitter user tagged Laduma hilariously telling him that he is fighting with his prices. Put simply - the prices are too high.

"Hayi sana @LadumaNgxokolo @MaXhosaAfrica niyalwa ngoku 😄🥲" (No ways, ya'll are fighting now)

Woman shows off Maxhosa R50k dress

See the Twitter post below:

Mzansi make jokes about the Maxhosa dress price

The online community reacted to the post, with many making jokes about the affordability of the dress. See the comments below:

@African_Spring wrote:

"This is definitely for the invoice gang, thina boma salary angeke silunge. It's a work of art though ✨."

@MissPortiaGrace commented:

"Maybe we are just not the target market, it happens, it has its people who buy there without complaining or questioning their prices. I once told myself I’d buy a cardigan, and then I looked at the price and had to counsel myself. I wear no names."

@Blindfold_1 said:

"I saw it and thought maybe they forgot to put the right money sign...kubi."

Source: Briefly News