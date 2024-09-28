Boity Thulo was one of the models at the Paris Fashion Week as she walked for South African fashion house MaXhosa

The actress and presenter was a vision as she walked the runway to show off the latest creation from the popular fashion house in France

MaXhosa presented its latest collection, which explores African fashion when compared to the international space

Boity Thulo impressed fans with her appearance on the high fashion scene. The media personality has been a longtime fan of MaXhosa, and they took her to Paris Fashion Week.

Boity Thulo was at Paris Fashion Week with MaXhosa, who presented their new line. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

MaXhosa showed off their 'Maxhonassaince' collection, and they chose Boity Thulo to model some pieces. The TV star's beauty radiated when she took to the stage.

MaXhosa and Boity Thuli at Paris Fashion Week

Boity Thulo was one of the runaway models who unveiled Maxhosa's 'Maxhonaissance' collection on 27 September 2024 in France. She walked for MaXhosa at the American Church of Paris, and she shared some behind the scenes on her Instgram stories.

On the runway, Boity wore a long black and white caftan-style top with geometric patterns, trimmed with a pale blue hem, sleeve and neckline. The outfit was accessories with a pale blue waist belt, a Xhosa-style beaded necklace in matching colours and a thin geometric patterned bag. Boity's hair was an intricate regal updo with a sculpted bun. See the stunning photo of the maXhosa pieces below:

Which Maxhosa line did Boity Thulo model for?

The 'Maxhonaissance' line showcases African culture reimagined, straying from typical representation. The collection shows MaXhosa's modern and original takes on African fashion in the global context to break down the disconnect between the continent and the world.

Source: Briefly News