Boity took to social media to reveal the behind-the-scenes footage of BT Signature's mass production

The media personality reflected on the alcoholic brand's success and said it was her pride and joy

The short video stirred inspiration among Boity's fans, instilling the belief that anything is possible

Boity celebrated the growth of her alcoholic brand. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Boity recently shared a glimpse of the mass production process of her alcoholic beverage brand BT Signature on Instagram.

Boity shows sneak peek of how BT Signature is packaged

She expressed pride in the brand's success and showed gratitude to her business partner Matthew Krone.

"Sassy CEO cap on. My pride and joy! Our baby, @btsignature. We’ve done well, partner @matthewkrone."

Boity's business venture amazes South Africans

The video inspired Boity's fans, leaving them with a sense of awe. The Wuz Dat hitmaker officially launched BT Signature on March 31, 2021, and the business seems to be experiencing significant growth.

With Boity's star power, BT Signature will likely make a lasting mark in the market, like House of BNG by Bonang Matheba.

Watch the video below:

Boity's growing business makes fans proud

@ayandathabethe_ commented:

"What dreams are made of.❤️"

@plumiah_02 stated:

"This drink is like that man that spoils it for all men past, present and future. I love it and can’t take anything else. ❤️"

@tshiamo_mabalane asked:

"Can I please do your PR AND MARKETING? I promise to SLAY and take you to the SKY."

@mankopane_koki suggested:

"It's time your made 6 packs now because the 4 ain't enough."

@soweyfernando wrote:

"Jealous down. King Boity from actress to presenter, to the best female rapper and to a beautiful female successful businesswoman. You are indeed an inspiration to the world."

@luismunana shared:

"From one alcohol brand owner to another. I see you. I know it’s not easy. Keep pushing and well done. "

@lindelwa.living added:

"This why I love you. Yes ma’am, always in that bag."

@patriciablacc stated:

"Always proud of you baby.❤️"

