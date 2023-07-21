Lynn Forbes remembers her late son Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes as she marks 23 weeks since his death

The businesswoman made a promise to keep AKA's memory alive, and she has been doing so on social media

AKA was killed outside Wish on Florida in Durban in February, however, his killers have not been found

Lynn Forbes has shared a touching video of her son AKA with his daughter Kairo Forbes.

Lynn Forbes continues sharing her fondest memories of her son AKA and makes it a point to keep his memory alive. Image: @lynnforbesza

Lynn Forbes remembers AKA 23 weeks since he passed away, shares some of his most precious moments with daughter Kairo

It is 23 weeks since hip hop icon Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes passed away. His mother, Lynn Forbes, made a promise to preserve his memory, and she did that by sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram.

AKA was a very present father in Kairo Forbes' life, In his honour, Lynn shared some of his most memorable moments with the young star.

She captioned her video:

"23 weeks without you. It’s impossible for anyone to ever ever understand what we’ve lost."

Mzansi grapples send comforting words to Lynn Forbes under her post

Taking to the comments section of her post, netizens expressed their heartbreak, especially at the fact that there still has not been any justice for AKA.

@dakalo03 said:

"He was such an amazing and present Dad…Kairo will treasure these moments forever….it’s so hard to process this."

@yooghenbooysen said:

"Missing you Mega."

@alexandra_gourgel13 said:

"Ooh mama bear, so sorry."

@chipotaks said:

"How many months without justice when it was all clear in black and white what really transpired? We are failing him, if we don’t demand justice."

@aprilrobinlee

"Ohh may God heal your wounds Mrs forbes."

@zimmy_gwaza said:

"Not me crying."

@its_amrishka_ said:

"Ohhh my heart."

@arehone_m_ said:

"The world is cruel man."

@mayodlova said:

"My prayer for you and your family is may God give you peace that surpasses all understanding!!"

@neisa_varl said:

"It's Unreal everyday."

Lynn forgives the man who shot AKA

In a candid interview with Carol Ofori on East Coast Radio, Lynn revealed that she never wanted to watch the CCTV footage from the moment her son took his last breaths.

"I don’t think that person had any issues with Kiernan. I don’t believe the person who pulled the trigger hated my son. I don’t know if that person even knew my son. He was just doing a job that he was paid for."

Lynn then added that she does not believe that the mastermind behind AKA's death will ever be found.

Lynna and Kairo take over New York City, fly business class

Briefly News previously reported that Glammy and Kairo took over New York City.

Kairo stunned netizens when she posted pictures of her flying business class.

