Kairo Forbes has enjoyed a much-needed vacation with her grandmother to New York City

She and Lynn Forbes shared a short clip of them enjoying some quality time together in the Big Apple

Fans have since praised Lynn for working tirelessly to keep a smile on Kairo's face

School's out, so Kairo goes out to play!

Kairo Forbes and her Glammy Lynn Forbes are on a vacation in New York City.

Glammy shared a clip where they are in white robes, and while she is drinking coffee, Lynn looks out the window to enjoy the view of endless skyscrapers.

What Kairo and Glammy got up to in New York

Taking to her Instagram, Kairo shared a clip of her and Lynn goofing around in their suite.

"Kairo and Glammy Take New York!"

Fans show love to Kairo and Lynn

@mrosmaseepe said:

"Beautiful."

@brendaoyetomi said:

"They have tried stealing your joy, but God said no! Have fun, Glammy and Kairo."

@lisamadibe said:

"You deserve the world Kairo."

@brittanyxxsmith said:

"Miss you guys!"

@djzinhle_and_morda.fanpage said:

"Yassss. Enjoy New York Kairo."

@styles_by_goitse said:

"I think it’s a much-needed vacay ladies!"

bronwynadams1119 said:

"Ahhh Glammy. You made her wish come true."

@kaylastenekamp said:

"The best Glammy in the whole wide world."

@nadianakaifans' said:

"Wow enjoy, guys."

@audreyrampape_' said:

"Kairo is such a lady."

