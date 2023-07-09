Kairo Forbes had her birthday celebration, and it looked like she had a lot of fun as she spent it out of South Africa

The daughter of the late rapper AKA looked like she had a blast while overseas for her special day

Kairo Forbes is also a kid influencer, and she made sure to get some business done even during her birthday

The daughter of DJ Zinhle and the late AKA looked like she had the best time on her birthday. The little girl jet-setted to a different continent to celebrate.

Kairo Forbes flew to New York for her birthday with granny Lynn Forbes and the kid did some work on social media. Image

Source: Instagram

Kairo Forbes also gave people a sneak peek into her birthday. The celebrity kid has over 1 million followers, and her posts showed how she handles being a kid influencer.

Kairo Forbes gets luxury treatment for her birthday

Although Kairo Forbes' mother, DJ Zinhle, could not be there, the kids looked like she was in high Spirits as she flew business class to New York. Briefly News reported that Kairo makes R18 000 for each promotional post, and during her birthday trip, she did two.

Kairo gave her followers a review as she promoted the airline. In another post, Kairo promoted a kid's hair salon that did her braids for the trip.

Watch the video of Kairo flying in business class below:

Kairo was with her grandmother, Lynn Forbes. Watch another video of Kairo running around on her birthday:

Fans leave sweet birthday messages for Kairo Forbes

Many people are invested in seeing what Kairo Forbes gets up to. Supporters left sweet comments for Kairo to read

langelihle.conco said:

"Kairo lives like how a kid should live man, absolutely love her videos."

iampreciousm wrote:

"Glammy is the best grandma in the whole wife world.I see you and Kai wore matching sets, how beautiful. I am happy that Kairo has the best of fun."

congolesekell gushed:

"This so beautiful to watch! A grandma love for her only grand child! You two are blessed is so many ways! I know AKA is watching and saying thank you God."

nadianakaifans added:

"You two are the best."

cindynhlanhla commented:

"You're the best glammy.. Kairo is so blessed to have you in her life."

elmajantjies marvelled:

"Happy birthday May God bless you guys always. Beautiful Queen and Princess."

Kairo Forbes to Murdah Bongz: “You Are the Best Dad”

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle's hubby and former Black Motion member Murdah Bongz penned a heartfelt birthday tribute to his step-daughter Kairo Forbes, and netizens held his words in high esteem.

The hitmaker's message hit all the right spots in people's hearts as he shared what a proud daddy he is to the little angel.

Bongz, who married Zinhle three years ago, dedicated Kairo's 8th birthday with a message showing how close the two have become.

