DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes is reportedly making millions from her several endorsement deals and Instagram advertising

The seven-year-old who has more than 1.3 million Instagram followers allegedly charges R18 000 and above to advertise on her page

Kairo has been making headlines after recently scoring another major gig with a popular financial institution

DJ Zinhle is making sure her daughter with ate rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, Kairo Forbes secures the bag. Undoubtedly one of the most famous celebrity kids, Kairo is now an influencer, thanks to her growing fanbase.

Kairo Forbes reportedly charges R18K to post adverts on her Instagram page. Image: @kairo.forbes

Kairo Forbes allegedly charges R18K per Instagram post

Kairo Forbes is definitely not your ordinary seven-year-old child. The little star who is growing up before our eyes is reportedly charging a hefty amount to post ads on her page.

According to E News Mzansi, research done showed that Kairo Forbes charges a cool R18 000 to post brands and products on her Instagram page which boasts over 1.3 million followers.

Being a seven-year-old, Kairo's social media page is run and managed by her grandmother Lynn Forbes who is affectionately known as Glammy.

A look at Kairo Forbes' multi-million endorsement deals

Having famous parents like DJ Zinhle and AKA meant Kairo Forbes had a head start in life. Even after her father's assassination, Kairo is still doing well financially. She is often regarded as one of the richest celebrity kids because of the deals she has signed.

Kairo Has been signing endorsement deals and appearing in TV commercials since she was a toddler.

The South African also reported that Kairo has had several multi-million deals including the one with Lifebouy South Africa which was allegedly worth R8 million, a R5.8 million deal with Nutriday and a R1.9 million deal with Nivea.

Kairo Forbes is on an epic TV commercial, Mommy DJ Zinhle and Mzansi proud

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kairo Forbes is on a TV commercial with Nedbank, and her mother, DJ Zinhle, is gleaming with pride.

The young star is part of Chow Town, the first-ever Roblox game in South Africa by a banking company. The giant banking company initiated this initiative, which is multiplayer and aimed at children.

