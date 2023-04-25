AKA's death is still a hard pill to swallow for many South Africans and many are still looking for answers

The late rapper's mother, Lynn Forbes left social media users in their feels when she narrated how everything unfolded on the fateful day

Glammy also touched on how Nadia Nakai reacted after hearing the news and how they relayed the sad news to Kairo Forbes

Lynn Forbes is finally talking about how they received the news of AKA's death and what happened soon after.

Lynn Forbes has shared how Kairo Forbes and Nadia Nakai reacted to AKA's death. Image: @nadianakai and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Lynn Forbes has been in the spotlight following her son's untimely passing. She has been sharing heartwarming tributes on her page but has never disclosed how the message was relayed to them and what happened soon after.

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes talks about the night her son was murdered

The news of AKA's death came as a surprise to many South Africans. The award-winning rapper was gunned down outside Wish On Florida restaurant in Durban two months ago.

Fans have been wondering how Kiernan's family received the news of his death and what happened soon after. Speaking during a tell-all interview on eNCA, AKA's mother Lynn Forbes said most of what happened after her brother-in-law told her the news is a blare.

Forbes said she screamed and rolled on the floor after getting the reports that her eldest son had been gunned down alongside his childhood friend and celebrity chef, Tibz.

Here's how Lynn Forbes and her family told Kairo Forbes about AKA's death

According to ZAlebs, Lynn, also known as Glammy said she had the hectic task of breaking the news to her granddaughter Kairo Forbes.

Glammy said she was told not to beat around the bush but go straight to the point. She said seven-year-old Kairo didn't understand what was happening and she asked whether her dad was going to come back. She said:

"But, he’s coming back, right? He will be ok. And I had to tell her, No, he’s not coming back, and we have to bury him."

Lynn Forbes discloses how Nadia Nakai reacted after hearing the news about AKA's death

Nadia Nakai was in everyone's thoughts after it was confirmed that AKA is gone. Many were wondering how she was doing and how she reacted. Speaking about how AKA's girlfriend reacted, Lynn Forbes said:

"I actually can't remember how she heard (about Kiernan's death) but it must have been the people in the team. But I do know that she left with one of the guys in the team and she drove to Durban."

Lynn Forbes, shares WhatsApp messages he sent before his death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lynn Forbes wrote a heartbreaking post in which she shared the final WhatsApp exchanges with her son 10 days before he was brutally murdered. Overwhelmed by her feelings, Lynn said she misses her kid terribly.

Lynn and AKA's conversations show their tight relationship. Two months have passed since the rapper's death, and his mother is still understandably grieving.

