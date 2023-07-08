Murdah Bongz lit up social media's day when he poured out his innermost feelings in a birthday dedication to stepdaughter Kairo Forbes

The celebrated DJ shared his appreciation and how he treasures the bond the two share in an emotional post

Netizens had their tissues out as they gave him his flowers for being a present and active dad

Model father: Murdah Bongz shared how he loves Kairo Forbes in a touching birthday message to her.



DJ Zinhle's hubby and former Black Motion member Murdah Bongz penned a heartfelt birthday tribute to his step-daughter Kairo Forbes, and netizens held his words in high esteem.

The hitmaker's message hit all the right spots in people's hearts as he shared what a proud daddy he is to the little angel.

Murdah Bongz Showed His Love for His Step-Daughter on Instagram

Bongz, who married Zinhle three years ago, dedicated Kairo's 8th birthday with a message showing how close the two have become.

In the tender Instagram post, which received over 25,000 likes, the DJ gushed over how special Kairo is to him.

He referred to her as the warmest part of his day and how she encourages him to keep every promise he has made.

Bongz's profound words displayed how much of a devoted father he is.

"You force me to get up and fulfil every one of my promises (like) buying you that kids' colourful coffee that doesn't make sense."

Kairo responded in a way that can bring any loving parent to tears. She said:

"You are the best. Thank you for being a great dad."

Nothing but love and adoration flowed from Bongz's post.



DJ Zinhle has previously expressed how she appreciates Murdah, with whom she has a daughter, for being part of her family and how vital he is in Kairo's life after losing her father, AKA.

Netizens Praise Murdah Bongz for His Fatherhood Skills

Netizens showed their approval of Murdah Bongz's tireless role as a father.

Simntutu28 laughed at the comment about the colourful coffee.

"Thank you, Daddy Mordah. South Africa loves and appreciates what you're doing for our angel."

Mbalimokganya said that she teared up.

"God bless this father-daughter relationship."

Omontle_thato appointed him the main speaker at the Men's Conference.

"You make a blended family look amazing, and God will continue to bless you."

Dudukamf171 said that AKA is proud of Murdah wherever he is.

"Thank you for filling in the gap and firmly so."

Khanyisamasukude3 said that Murdah was loved.

"You are loved for being a good father to your kids."

