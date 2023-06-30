DJ Zinhle shared an adorable video of her baby, Asante Mohosana, practising her speech, and it spread like wildfire

The wholesome clip captured the innocence and joy of childhood milestones, touching viewers' hearts across social media.

South Africans raved about how adorable Asante was and said they had the viral video on repeat

DJ Zinhle shared a snippet of Asante Mahosana speaking. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle recently melted hearts on social media with a delightful video of her baby with Murdah Bongz, and Asante Mohosana, practising her speech.

DJ Zinhle's daughter stuns the internet with cute speech

In the video, the adorable toddler can be seen saying the names of various family members. The cute and heartwarming moment quickly went viral across social media platforms

Asante repeated the words after her mother with her adorable baby voice and innocent expressions, bringing smiles to the faces of thousands of viewers.

Mzansi adores wholesome video of Asante Mahosana and DJ Zinhle

People loved her infectious laugh every time she got a name wrong, and they gushed about the mother-daughter duo in the comments.

On TikTok alone, the clip posted by @bonganiandzinhle gained 299 000 views in just one day. DJ Zinhle's fans appreciated seeing her in mommy mode and complimented her tiny tot.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users gush over Asante Mohosana

@zazagedeza said:

"She loves Kairo so much haibo, siblings love."

@lungi_jolakazi posted:

"I love this child yhoo. So cute man. The laugh."

@noniem21 commented:

"It’s the laugh for me. So cute man."

@user3618557440334 stated:

"She's such a gorgeous girl."

@mimznhlapo31 wrote:

"And she knows when she’s wrong."

@refilwemolwele said:

"She's a Pretorian this one, she doesn't say gogo but koko."

@busigama24 added:

"She loves her sister."

@maippelontwa stated:

"Dad's little girl, dad's copy."

