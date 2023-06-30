Big Brother Mzansi winner Mphowabadimo has returned with an impressive snap-back body

The now mother of two had amazed her fans online when she shared new pictures of her looking drop-dead gorgeous

The stunner recently got candid about letting go of the club life to accommodate the birth of her second child with Themba Broly

Mphowabadimo is one heck of a stunner in her new snaps showing off her post-baby body.

Mphowabadimo's fans have applauded her snap back body in new pictures.

The reality star and media personality looked ravishing in her new pictures on social media.

Fans sing Mpho's praises as she shows off her snapback

Mphowabadimo welcomed her second son in May this year. She shares her son with former Big Brother Mzansi housemate and runner-up Themba Broly.

When drama unfolded between her baby daddy and other women, Mpho wiped her entire Instagram clean.

She is now slowly regaining her strength and is posing for the gram. Her new snaps are proof of that.

Mpho posted pictures which had her followers in a daze.

Mpho receives praises and love from her supporters

@zizipho.nzele said:

"She found herself again. Oh, I’m so happy for you, Mama, so proud of your growth too. I will always stan you. Always and Forever ka Zips."

@blue_aiva said:

"Semhle."

@officialoliviaa_ said:

"Yummy."

@wabadimogang said:

"Yesss Ma’am"

@themby__b23 said:

"At this point IG need to allow us to be able to like more than once cause whaaat?!"

@pheladimm's

"Then you tell us you want BBL, Yazi wena MamaZweli udlala kabi."

@makgolo_wa_batho said:

"Yummy mummy, I even forgot it’s winter."

@nesethu245 said:

"The only Queen of Wabadimo Gang I love you honey."

@lesah_maseko said:

"Beyonce is that you."

@sibamente said:

"My babe looking all snatched."

Mphowabadimo is never going out clubbing ever again

Briefly News previously reported that Mphowabadimo has vowed never to go out clubbing anymore. This was when she gave birth to her second son back in May.

According to the reality star, she has outgrown club life, saying she has done that many times before. Some of the things she said were:

"I am glad I'm done. I don't go out partying. That phase of my life is gone. If I were to go out, it would be to do elite things."

