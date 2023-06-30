Beyoncé Slays Denim-on-Denim Outfit in Paris, Fans Gush Over Snap With Jay-Z: “I Love the Way He Loves Her”
- Grammy award-winning superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter slayed in new pictures of her and her husband Jay-Z in Paris
- The pop singer rocked a denim-on-denim outfit which shook the internet and cemented her name as a fashion icon
- She is currently on her Rennaissance World Tour, where she continuously breaks the internet with her outfits
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has served looks in her latest Instagram post where she is rocking denim-on-denim.
The star is currently on her Rennaissance World Tour and recently concluded her Paris shows.
New pictures of Beyoncé have the internet in a frenzy
Taking to her page, the Break My Soul hitmaker posted a series of pictures from her stay at a lush hotel in Paris.
Beyonce rocked a denim-on-denim look that had the BeyHive in a frenzy as she rocked it effortlessly.
Fans shower the songstress with praises
Taking to her comment section, the BeyHive showed love to her and, more especially, a picture she shared with her husband, Jay-Z.
The couple rocked black casual outfits, and the rapper is seen kissing Beyonce, who is wearing a black hoodie.
@idayallday said:
"Last pic because no makeup & she’s wiggling her toes."
@yemialade said:
"The last pic."
@itz__rashfa said:
"So cute."
@freakymarko said:
"Beyonce has been in the game since 1997 and hasn’t aged at all."
@mayaiman said:
"I love when she gives “I’m happy to see my husband”!"
@madmcferrin said:
"I was really out here tryna figure out if “Chademoiselle” was extra special French."
@jesuis_mimosev said:
"Beyoncé is a madame, not a mademoiselle, put some respect on her title lol."
@poppiechewlo said:
"She married put that Carter on there."
@_m3m3_86 said:
"Her man going to be in every last one of her posts...and I love it... she loves him, and it shows."
@floraiton said:
"Something about this outfit says "Sade Adu" if you know u know. Look up the video for Smoothe Operator from the 80s."
