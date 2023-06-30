Grammy award-winning superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter slayed in new pictures of her and her husband Jay-Z in Paris

The pop singer rocked a denim-on-denim outfit which shook the internet and cemented her name as a fashion icon

She is currently on her Rennaissance World Tour, where she continuously breaks the internet with her outfits

Beyoncé re-defines denim fashion with a killer look in Paris with her husband Jay-Z. Image Kevin Mazur and Jon Kpoaloff

Source: Getty Images

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has served looks in her latest Instagram post where she is rocking denim-on-denim.

The star is currently on her Rennaissance World Tour and recently concluded her Paris shows.

New pictures of Beyoncé have the internet in a frenzy

Taking to her page, the Break My Soul hitmaker posted a series of pictures from her stay at a lush hotel in Paris.

Beyonce rocked a denim-on-denim look that had the BeyHive in a frenzy as she rocked it effortlessly.

Fans shower the songstress with praises

Taking to her comment section, the BeyHive showed love to her and, more especially, a picture she shared with her husband, Jay-Z.

The couple rocked black casual outfits, and the rapper is seen kissing Beyonce, who is wearing a black hoodie.

@idayallday said:

"Last pic because no makeup & she’s wiggling her toes."

@yemialade said:

"The last pic."

@itz__rashfa said:

"So cute."

@freakymarko said:

"Beyonce has been in the game since 1997 and hasn’t aged at all."

@mayaiman said:

"I love when she gives “I’m happy to see my husband”!"

@madmcferrin said:

"I was really out here tryna figure out if “Chademoiselle” was extra special French."

@jesuis_mimosev said:

"Beyoncé is a madame, not a mademoiselle, put some respect on her title lol."

@poppiechewlo said:

"She married put that Carter on there."

@_m3m3_86 said:

"Her man going to be in every last one of her posts...and I love it... she loves him, and it shows."

@floraiton said:

"Something about this outfit says "Sade Adu" if you know u know. Look up the video for Smoothe Operator from the 80s."

Source: Briefly News