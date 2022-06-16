There is no doubt that Beyoncé is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, being a small-time singer when she was a child and eventually making it big time with her girl group, Destiny's Child, which eventually disbanded to pursue solo projects. With her career constantly on the rise, there is much focus on her physical appearance. How tall is Beyoncé Knowles? What else do we know about her? Here, we get into details about the star, including her size and stature.

Beyoncé was pictured performing during the 'On the Run II' tour opener at FirstEnergy Stadium on July 25, 2018. Photo: Larry Busacca.

Although there is a lot of focus on her body measurements, knowing her biography is also helpful to understand better the star and the things that make her who she is. Before we get into her physical appearance, here is a profile summary of her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Nickname 'Queen Bey', 'Yoncé' Date of birth 4 September 1981 Age 40 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Houston, Texas, USA Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christian Current residence Bel Air, Los Angeles, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) since 2008 Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Weight 62 kg Height 170 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Parents Mathew Knowles and Tina Knowles Children Blue Ivy Carter, Sir Carter, Rumi Carter Profession Singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, film producer/director, actress Education Alief Elsik High School, Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Native language English

Questions like: 'Is Beyoncé really 5 7?' and 'How tall is Beyoncé in heels?' show a tremendous interest in her stature and physical appearance. However, before we discuss those aspects, let us discuss other facts about her.

How old is Beyoncé?

Before we get into her body measurements, let us clarify her age. As of June 2022, she is 40 years old having been born on the 4th of September 1981.

Beyoncé’s net worth

Since she is one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now and billions want to know her worth. As of 2022, her net worth is estimated to be between $440 million-$500 million.

Jay-Z joined his wife for a performance during the 'On the Run II' tour opener in 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. Photo: Kevin Mazur.

Beyoncé’s height

So, how tall is Beyoncé in inches? Standing at 170 cm, she is of standard height for a woman.

Is Beyoncé petite?

Some online searches like 'When did Beyoncé get big?' can be misleading since she naturally gained weight between her pregnancies and subsequently. However, she exercises regularly and eats healthy, but is not considered petite since she does have an hourglass shape and is standard height.

Is Beyoncé taller than Solange?

With her sister, Solange being 173 cm, she is considered taller than the Destiny's Child alum. Keep scrolling for Jay-Z's height.

Beyoncé acknowledged Golden State Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob while leaving after Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals at Oracle Arena in April 2018. Photo: Jose Carlos Fajardo.

How tall is Jay-Z?

Standing at 188 cm, Beyonce's husband is quite a few centimetres taller than her, but the power couple definitely compliments each other and often releases hit songs together.

Beyoncé and Rihanna

While on the topic of Jay-Z, another commonly associated act with the power couple is successful Barbadian singer Rihanna. For years it was speculated that there was bad blood between the two sings amid jealousy rumours. Those rumours have since been debunked. While on the topic, how tall is Rihanna, you may ask? Rihanna stands at 173 cm.

The question of 'how tall is Beyoncé' may often come up when searching for the global pop sensation, but a quick look at her net worth and family life shows that she is more than just her appealing physical appearance.

