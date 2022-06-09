Kristin Grannis lived a private life until 2017 we learned she had been in a relationship with the iconic Jamie Foxx. Fans could not wrap their heads around them having a daughter who was ten years old. The revelation brought about more questions about Jamie Foxx's relationship with Kristin Grannis. Do they have children?

Who is Jamie Foxx's daughter Annalise Bishop's mother? Photo: @Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Kristin Grannis has been in Jamie Foxx's life for over a decade. Was it her decision to remain a mystery? What does she do? Where has she been for all these years? Does she have a cordial relationship with the actor? Kristin Grannis' biography unpacks answers to these questions and more.

Kristin Grannis' profile summary

Full name Kristin Grannis Famous Jamie Foxx's girlfriend Date of birth 4th of January 1977 Age 44 as of 2022 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States of American Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height in cm 173 cm Height in feet 5'8" Weight in kg 67 kg Weight in pounds 147 lbs Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Children Annalise Bishop Father Richard Granni

Kristin Grannis' age

She was born in 1977 in the United States of America to Richard Grannis and his wife. As of June 2022, she is forty-five years old. Kristin Grannis' birthday is on the 4th of January every year.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

After clearing high school, she transitioned to Antioch University in California. She cleared her studies, obtaining a Masters's in Arts degree in 2012.

Kristin Grannis' nationality

Kristin was born in the USA, although her exact place of birth is unknown. She is an American national and of Caucasian ethnicity.

Kristin Grannis' profession

Currently, she works as a licensed marriage and family therapist. She is based in Agoura Hills, California. She mainly engages with patients suffering from anxiety, depression and relationship issues.

Grannis is well-versed in several treatment approaches, including brain spotting, CBT, attachment-based, compassion-focused and culturally sensitive, to mention a few. Given her expertise in the field, had she gotten married to Jamie Foxx, they would have made a covetable couple.

Who is Jamie Foxx's ex?

Jamie Foxx is Kristin Grannis' ex-boyfriend. He is famous for his incredible acting skills; from doing comedy to dramas to superhero movies, he has done it all. Foxx gained fame for his work in a sketch comedy show, In Living Color. The show ended in 1994, although he started his show, The Jamie Foxx Show, which ran between 1996 and 2001.

His biggest role was in the biographical movie Ray. The role earned him the Screen Actors Guild Award, BAFTA, Golden Globes Award and Critics Choice Award.

His other famous movies include Django Unchained, Jarhead, The Amazing Spire-Man, and Collateral, to mention a few.

Who is Kristin Grannis? Age, daughter, nationality, profession, profiles, net worth. Photo: @Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Jamie and Kristin's relationship

Hollywood is no home to secrecy, especially when it comes to romantic relationships. However, Kristin Grannis and Jamie Foxx's relationship was kept under the wraps for years. Most fans find it difficult to reconcile that the two dated and even had a daughter together. The big secret came out in 2017 when the public found out that Kristin bears Jamie's daughter.

Since the cat came out of the bag, Jamie and Kristin have been open about having a daughter together. Even though they are not together anymore, they hang out often, especially with their daughter.

How old is Jamie Foxx's daughter, Annalise Bishop?

Kristin Grannis shares a daughter with Foxx. They named her Annalise Bishop, born on 3rd October 2008. Therefore, as of 2020, she is thirteen years old.

Even though Jamie Foxx and Kristin Grannis are not together, they are actively involved in raising their daughter. They maintain a cordial relationship with their daughter and surround her with love and care.

On Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2018, Foxx revealed that Annalise Bishop plays football and is the only girl in the squad. While describing her as a star, he said,

This year, she’s had three touchdowns (2018). She’s on the verge of winning a championship,

Jamie Foxx's girlfriend

In March 2015, it was revealed that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx had been secretly dating for two years. They were later spotted in Miami while on vacation. Before entering into a relationship with Jamie Foxx, Katie was married to Tom Cruise.

Is Jamie Foxx still married?

Who is Kristin Grannis? Age, daughter, nationality, profession, profiles, net worth. Photo: @David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

In 2017, Kristin's father alleged that Jamie's relationship with Holmes was causing tension between the actor and his daughter. He also highlighted how much it affected his granddaughter since she is old enough to understand what was happening.

Kristin's father mentioned that Jamie and his daughter had a conversation about being more together than they are. However, Jamie was worried that it would have to be in Europe. Jamie had suggested France because he did not want the paparazzi to be there. He intended to have a private relationship, but that never came to pass.

Kristin Grannis' net worth

While commenting on the nature of the actor's relationship with his daughter, Kristin Grannis' father mentioned that his daughter has her degree of financial freedom. According to tabloids, Kristin Grannis' net worth is estimated to be $3 million.

Pictures of Kristin Grannis are hard to come by as she lives out of the spotlight. According to her father, he hosts private parties at his Los Angeles mansion and A list celebrities are often seen attending the events. Reports suggest Grannis and Jamie Foxx have an amicable understanding.

READ ALSO: Who is Alexandrea Martin? Age, children, parents, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published exciting details about Alexandrea Martin. Most people know her as Whoopi Goldberg's daughter. However, she is also an established actress and producer.

Alexandrea Martin is no stranger to the screens. However, she has spent the better part of her career behind the scenes. She is the brains behind some of the best productions. Her biography highlights her work and success.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News