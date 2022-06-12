Who is Arionne Curry? Age, children, husband, profession, profiles, net worth

Arionne Curry became popular after receiving persistent bashing from some of the characters of the reality television show Love & Marriage: Huntsville. What was her offence? She became the talking point of the show after she began dating a woman's husband in the series. She has not been spared across social media because many of the show's fans see her as the agent of the divorce that rocked the main characters.

Arionne Curry became the talking point of the show after she began dating a woman's husband in Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Photo: @_arionne

Source: UGC

Arionne Curry is a young lady who works as a nurse and takes the initiative of venturing into the business world. She has an online fashion brand that sells clothes and accessories. The consistent hate spewed at her may have rocked her life because of the perceived tag of the home wrecker that she has gotten, but she is unrelenting in her goals.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Arionne Curry Nickname Aris Gender Female Date of birth 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Dayton, Ohio, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-102 Shoe size 6.5 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Relationship status Dating Partner Martell Holt Children 2 University Alabama A&M University Profession Nurse, businesswoman, social media personality

Background information

Arionne's date of birth is not public knowledge yet; however, since it can be confirmed that she was 24 years old when she began a relationship with Martell Holt in 2015, you will not be far from the truth if you assume her birth year to be 1991. This means that Arionne Curry's age in 2022 will be 31 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

There is little or no information about her parents and whether she has siblings. Nevertheless, some sources postulate that she has pretty rich parents. One thing confirmed about her growing up days is that she attended Alabama A&M University, where she obtained a medical degree with which she practices as a nurse.

Profession

Arionne Curry is described as a nurse, but it is unconfirmed that she is still practising. She is known to run a boutique online through her social media pages known as Aris boutique.

Personal life

Arionne Curry has become a popular figure on social media following the revelation that she was dating Martell Holt, a married man who is also a reality TV show celebrity and a businessman in real estate. But then, she has come under fire from several quarters for being the cause of the breakdown between one of the power couples on the Love & Marriage: Huntsville reality television series.

Curry attended Alabama A&M University, where she obtained a medical degree. Photo: @_arionne

Source: UGC

Arionne met the wealthy businessman sometime between 2014 and 2015 at the party of their mutual friend. They kicked things off after exchanging phone numbers and started dating. Regardless, the embattled nurse insists that she never knew Martell was married for almost a year. However, she did not cut off the relationship after she knew.

Martell Holt was married to Melody Holt, and the union, which became official as far back as 2008, began to grow shaky after the former's infidelity became known. It was a constant topic on the reality show where the husband and wife played an essential role since it was about their company.

Are Martell and Melody still together?

No, they are not; the couple finalised their divorce sometime in 2021 and currently share custody of their four children. Melody insists that she decided to move on because Martell could not choose between her and the lady he was cheating with.

So, how old is Melody Holt from Huntsville? She is currently 36 years old.

Are Martell and Arionne still together?

Although there have been rumours that they parted ways after things went sore between Martell and his legal wife, some screenshots of their romantic video surfaced online. It is therefore unconfirmed whether they are no longer together.

Arionne Curry's interview about Martell's marriage scandal has helped her to make people see her side of the story. She was angry that she had become the main force driving the reality show of the Holt dynasty even though nobody offered her the chance to tell her side of the story on the series.

Nevertheless, Arionne Curry's children are now two. The first, a girl, is the product of a previous relationship before she met Martell Holt. The second is a boy delivered sometime in 2020, whose father is Martell. Arionne also shared how she had been twice pregnant from the businessman before the boy and that she had to abort.

Arionne has almost 70,000 followers and shares pictures of her daily activities with this large community. Photo: @_arionne

Source: UGC

Arionne Curry's net worth

Arionne Curry's worth is not public knowledge, but she is known to live a comfortable life, courtesy of proceeds from her fashion business and nursing career. Some online outlets estimate that she is a millionaire in dollars.

What is Arionne Curry's Instagram?

Her Instagram username is @_arionne_. She has almost 70,000 followers and shares pictures of her daily activities with this large community. She also has a YouTube page, but the account has no content yet.

Arionne Curry has had to battle social media hate because of her involvement with a wealthy married man. To her critics, it does not matter that she had tried to end the relationship on several occasions but failed because the man kept coming back to her.

READ ALSO: Who is Lacy Lotus? Age, family, height, profiles, birthday, profiles, net worth

According to a recent publication on Briefly.co.za, Lacy Lotus has become one of the most popular social media sensations. She is known for her content that revolves around entertainment and looking pretty.

Recently, she became famous on the bandwagon of individuals using social media to network with other people and attracted the attention of brands in the process. Find out more from the post.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News