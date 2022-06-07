Who is Tyler Nixon? Biography, age, real name, profession, profiles, net worth

Tyler Nixon is a model and adult content actor. He hails from Manhattan Beach, in the USA. Since he rose to notoriety, many people have been yearning to know more about him; particularly his personal life. Feast your eyes on this American adult film actor.

Tyler Nixon was raised in Manhattan Beach, California, USA. Photo: @instalurk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tyler Nixon’s life changed for the better when a Playboy TV agent approached him a few years ago. His fame has seen him win several marketing deals over the years. For this reason, he is arguably among the richest actors in the adult film industry. Did you know that Tyler likes skateboarding, photography, and playing basketball?

Tyler Nixon's profile summary

Birth name Tyler Nixon Gender Male Date of birth 8 July 1987 Age 33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Redondo Beach, California, USA Current residence USA Ethnicity Mixed Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 6’ 2” Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 44-32-40 Body measurements in centimetres 112-81-102 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Model, adult film actor Instagram @instalurk (43.8K) @tylernixonrussia (53.8K) Twitter (61.6K) (unverified accounts as of 9 June 2022)

Tyler Nixon's biography

He was born in the hospital named Mary Hospital in the USA and was raised in Manhattan Beach. Considering his secretive nature there are no official reports identifying his parents and siblings. He is of mixed ethnicity and follows the Christian religion. Growing up, he dreamed of becoming an actor.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

How old is Tyler Nixon?

Tyler Nixon's age is 33 years as of 2022. He was born on 8 July 1987, and his zodiac is Gemini.

Tyler Nixon's profession

Tyler Nixon (L) and adult film actress Kenzie Reeves present an award during the 2019 Adult Video News Awards at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 2019. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

The star is well recognized in the modelling and adult entertainment spheres. Initially, he did not have plans to venture into the adult entertainment world. As per sources, an agent from Play Boy approached him for a modelling deal.

Tyler Nixon videos and movies

The same casting agent encouraged him to try his luck in the adult film scene. Currently, he is among the most popular lads in the industry, with several movies and videos on different adult content websites.

Tyler Nixon's Instagram account

Nixon is also a social media influencer and has a considerable following on various social media platforms. There are over 43.8k followers on one Instagram page and 53k on another at the time of writing this. A Twitter page named Tyler Nixon has over 61.6k followers. He uses his online audience to secure marketing and branding deals from reputable organizations. These accounts however have not been verified as of 9 June 2022.

Nixon opened an OnlyFans account and shares his explicit content on the platform with his fans. Interested fans subscribe and pay to access his content. At the time of writing, he has created 503 posts with 30.2 thousand likes.

What is Tyler Nixon’s net worth?

The American actor has made impressive wealth from his adult filming and modelling careers. According to reports, he allegedly has a net worth of around $1.5 million. Nixon earns this value and worth from creating content on social media like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and more.

Tyler Nixon is presumably single in 2022. Photo: @instalurk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tyler Nixon’s girlfriends

The model is presumably not dating anyone at the moment. According to the pictures he enjoys the single while travelling and photographing his experiences. He has also not spoken publicly about having a current girlfriend. According to Who’s Dated Who, he was previously linked to Teanna Trump in 2016. As a result, most people assume that Teanna is Tyler Nixon’s girlfriend.

Tyler Nixon's height

The Californian-based model is reportedly 6 feet 2 inches (180 centimetres) tall. He also weighs around 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. His body measurements are 44-32-40 inches or 112-81-102.

Tyler Nixon is a popular character in the adult content industry. He also dabbles as a model. Over the years, he has garnered thousands of followers on social media. His passion for doing what makes him happy could very well be the reason behind his early success.

READ ALSO: Who is Suzy Kolber? Age, children, husband, salary, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za, in a related post, shared an exciting article about Suzy Kolber. She is an American sportscaster, reporter, and anchor. Her passion for football is the main reason behind her lengthy and fruitful career at ESPN.

Suzy Kolber has worked for various top media networks in the USA, including CBS Sports, Fox, and ABC. She now hosts the Monday Night Countdown on ESPN. Check out the post for more about Suzy Kolber's beautiful journey in journalism!

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News