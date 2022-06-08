The Wayans brothers have become a household name thanks to successful shows and movies like Little Man, Mo' Money, White Chicks and the show which made the family name globally famous, My Wife and Kids. Among the cast members of My Wife and Kids is Kyla Wayans, who makes an albeit small role on the TV show. So what is there to know about her?

Kyla is usually confused with another actress, Kyla Pratt. Photo: @kyla_wayans on Instagram and Frazer Harrison from Getty Images (Modified by author).

Source: UGC

On the show, she plays a minor role as 'Nicole' in the episode titled The Truth Hurts. Besides that, it seems that she has no other significant appearances on the show. Her acting career seems to have slowed down, and she tends to shy away from the limelight. After some digging, here is what we can confirm about her life, including her family dynamics and net worth.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Kyla Wayans Nickname Kyla Date of birth 1991 (date and month unknown) Age 31 (estimated) Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace USA (city and state unknown) Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christian (rumoured) Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA (rumoured) Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Weight 62.6 kg (unconfirmed) Height 172.72 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Damon Wayans and Lisa Thorner Siblings Damon Wayans Jr., Michael Wayans, Cara Mia Wayans Profession Actress Instagram @Kyla (not verified as of June 2022) Native language English

Kyla Wayans’s age

Considering that she and her family are so notoriously private about their personal lives, we do not know her exact birthdate. We know she was born in 1991, and we can say she turns 31 in 2022.

Kyla Wayans’s parents

People frequently ask: 'Who is Damon Wayans's wife?' and 'Is Damon Wayans Sr married?'. Damon Wayans and Lisa Thorner initially met in 1980 but only became romantic in 1982. They were a happily married couple from 1984 until the tragic end of their marriage in 2000.

Kyla is the daughter of the famous Damon Wayan. Photo: @kyla (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kyla Wayans’s net worth

Considering she is such a private person, there is no confirmed amount of her worth. The most widely-reported figure is between $100.000 to $500.000.

Kyla Wayans’s husband

There is no confirmation on whether or not she is married, but sources say she does have one child, a daughter named Emma.

Kyla Wayans’s profiles

There is no confirmation of what her social media pages are, but Kyla Wayans’s Instagram page could be @kyla_wayans, but it is not verified at the time of writing this.

Kyla Wayans’s movies and TV shows

Kyla Wayans’s TV shows experience is limited. Her acting career has been linked to her father through her feature on his show My Wife and Kids through an appearance, which is the extent of her public acting career. This fact is usually misreported because people confuse Wayans for another actress with the same first name, Kyla Pratt.

Are Kyla Pratt and Kyla Wayans the same person?

The Wayans and Pratt error frequently occurs online. So, who is Kyla Pratt? To clarify, they are not the same person. Although both are actresses commonly associated with comedy films and TV shows, they are not related, and their photos are frequently misused online due to this confusion.

Who is Kyla Wayans's father?

Damon Wayans Sr. is her father, not to be confused with her eldest brother, Damon Wayans Jr. Damon Sr. has been a hugely successful actor, with various shows and accolades in his name.

Who are Damon Wayans’s daughters?

As their last-child, Kyla is one of the couple's two daughters. She is the younger sister of Cara Mia Wayans. The sister duo have two brothers, Damon Wayans Jr. and Michael Wayans.

Although not much is known about Kyla Wayans, it is clear that her parents wanted to protect her privacy growing up at all costs, and she continued to choose the reclusive lifestyle as she got older. Today, it seems she prefers to preserve her special moments by experiencing them in private without publishing them on social media.

Source: Briefly News