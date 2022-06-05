Who is Lauren Hammersley? Age, husband, affairs, movies and TV shows, profiles, worth
Lauren Hammersley has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as one of the notable actresses to watch out for! She is famous for her role in Bloody Mary (2006), which saw her gain much fame, Mr. D (2012), and Orphan Black (2013). The film Mr. D saw her nominated for the Canadian Screen Award in 2015. So, how well do you know her?
She wears many hats as she is also a professional photographer. In 2017, the actress was featured in Orphan Black in the role of a functional but alcoholic lawyer. The actress is estimated to have a net worth of about $2 million in 2022. This is from her lucrative career as an actress.
Lauren Hammersley's profiles and bio
|Full name
|Lauren Hammersley
|Place of birth
|Campbell River, British Columbia, Canada
|Year of birth
|1971
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Gender
|Female
|Famous as
|Actress, photographer
|Lauren Hammersley's height
|5 feet 9 inches
|@hammerdoodle
Where is Lauren Hammersley from?
The actress hails from Campbell River, British Columbia, Canada. Her passion for acting stems from an early age. Interestingly, at the age of 12, she engaged in an advertisement for Fantastic Sand Surprises.
Her exact date of birth is unknown; however, the actress was born in 1971. Lauren Hammersley's age, as a result, remains unknown. There is also no information on her parents or siblings.
What movies was Lauren Hammersley in?
Her interest in acting started back in her elementary years. The interest turned into a passion and career when she hit her 30s.
The actress made her debut project in 2002 when she played the character of officer Fitzmaurice in the TV series John Doe. She has also made guest appearances in shows such as The Hour and Katie Chats. In 2013, she appeared in Saving Hope as Ariel. Lauren Hammersley's movies and TV shows include;
- Orphan Black
- Katie Chats
- Saving Hope
- Mr. D: Webisodes
- Child Wild
- Stag
- Bloody Mary
- Virgin River
- Single White Spenny
- The Hour
Lauren Hammersley's nominations include the Canadian Screen Award in 2015 for Best Performance by an Actress for her supporting role in the television series Mr. D.
Who is Lauren Hammersley's husband?
Like most celebrities, Lauren has managed to keep her love life away from the public eye. She is quite secretive about her love life, and it is not clear if she is dating anyone special. However, her fans are hopeful she will soon be introducing her mystery man or husband.
Lauren Hammersley has grown to be a household name in the showbiz industry. Her remarkable contribution has seen her starring and featuring in several films and television shows. Today, she is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.
