Lauren Hammersley has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as one of the notable actresses to watch out for! She is famous for her role in Bloody Mary (2006), which saw her gain much fame, Mr. D (2012), and Orphan Black (2013). The film Mr. D saw her nominated for the Canadian Screen Award in 2015. So, how well do you know her?

Lauren attends the Rising Stars 2012: Academy Of Canadian Cinema & Television Party during 2012 Toronto International Film Festival held at The Shore Club on in Toronto. Photo: Jag Gundu

Source: Getty Images

She wears many hats as she is also a professional photographer. In 2017, the actress was featured in Orphan Black in the role of a functional but alcoholic lawyer. The actress is estimated to have a net worth of about $2 million in 2022. This is from her lucrative career as an actress.

Lauren Hammersley's profiles and bio

Full name Lauren Hammersley Place of birth Campbell River, British Columbia, Canada Year of birth 1971 Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Capricorn Gender Female Famous as Actress, photographer Lauren Hammersley's height 5 feet 9 inches Instagram @hammerdoodle

Where is Lauren Hammersley from?

The actress hails from Campbell River, British Columbia, Canada. Her passion for acting stems from an early age. Interestingly, at the age of 12, she engaged in an advertisement for Fantastic Sand Surprises.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Actress Lauren Hammersley attends eOne Best of the Fest TIFF 2018 Celebration at Assembly Chef's Hall on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Isaiah Trickey

Source: Getty Images

Her exact date of birth is unknown; however, the actress was born in 1971. Lauren Hammersley's age, as a result, remains unknown. There is also no information on her parents or siblings.

What movies was Lauren Hammersley in?

Her interest in acting started back in her elementary years. The interest turned into a passion and career when she hit her 30s.

Actress Lauren Hammersley attends the HELLO! Canada's 2014 Toronto International Film Festival Gala held at Ritz Carlton on September 6, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

The actress made her debut project in 2002 when she played the character of officer Fitzmaurice in the TV series John Doe. She has also made guest appearances in shows such as The Hour and Katie Chats. In 2013, she appeared in Saving Hope as Ariel. Lauren Hammersley's movies and TV shows include;

Orphan Black

Katie Chats

Saving Hope

Mr. D: Webisodes

Child Wild

Stag

Single White Spenny

Bloody Mary

Virgin River

Single White Spenny

The Hour

Lauren Hammersley's nominations include the Canadian Screen Award in 2015 for Best Performance by an Actress for her supporting role in the television series Mr. D.

Who is Lauren Hammersley's husband?

Like most celebrities, Lauren has managed to keep her love life away from the public eye. She is quite secretive about her love life, and it is not clear if she is dating anyone special. However, her fans are hopeful she will soon be introducing her mystery man or husband.

Actress Lauren Hammersley arrives at the Canadian Screen AwardsÊat Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on March 9, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Lauren Hammersley has grown to be a household name in the showbiz industry. Her remarkable contribution has seen her starring and featuring in several films and television shows. Today, she is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

READ ALSO: Carrie James: Everything you need to know about Sean Murray's wife

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Carrie James, an American business lady and a former teacher in Los Angeles. She is best recognized for being Sean Murray's wife since 2005. Sean Murray is a successful Hollywood actor known for his role as Agent Timothy McGee in the NCIS CBS series.

Despite being the wife of a famous actor, Carrie James has managed to build a successful career of her own. Her zeal to champion women's empowerment since the early 2000s is admirable. Below is a detailed Carrie James bio for more on her life, marriage and business. How well do you know his wife? This article has everything you need to know.

Source: Briefly News