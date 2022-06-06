Amanda Balionis is a familiar face to all sports fans. She is one of the most renowned sports news reporters on American television, particularly on CBS Sports, where her anchorage is focused primarily on universal golf news. Amanda has also had a chance to interview some of the most renowned golf players globally. One of her most notable interviews was with Dustin Johnson after he was declared the winner of the Masers 2020.

Amanda has been volunteering for K9 For Warriors, a dog training organisation. Photo: @bailonisrenner

Source: Instagram

Besides reporting on golf, she also reports news on American football and NFL. Her career continues to thrive as she builds a massive following on Instagram and Twitter.

Amanda Balionis' biography

Full Name Amanda Balionis Birth Date June 20, 1985 Birth Place Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Horoscope Gemini Age 36 years as of 2022 Amanda Balionis' height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 57 kg Hair Color Black-Brown Marital Status Married Spouse Bryan Renner Profession Sportscaster and Anchor for Golf, Yoga Instructor Amanda Balionis' profiles Instagram, Twitter Net worth Approximately $1 Million

Early life and education

Amanda Balionis' age as of 2022 is 37 years; she was born on June 20, 1985. Her birthplace is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she was born to parents, Tony Balionis and Dana Balionis. Her love for golf was inherited from her grandparents, they would often give her lessons, and they would play with her on the golf course they owned. While growing up, she attended Manheim Township High school and later went to Hofstra University, where she completed her degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Her love for golf increased, and she honed her skills enough to compete in Junior golf. But is Amanda Balionis a golfer? She is not a golfer; instead, she is a journalist with a deep appreciation for golf. After completing her studies, she had her internship at ABC News (CBS2), New York Jets, and New York Islanders.

Amanda Balionis' career

In 2016, she was promoted after relocation to San Diego, where she worked in Callaway Golf's media department. The work she did was very influential that she was able to work in the 2016 edition of the PGA Championship by Turner sports.

CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System) hired Balionis in 2017 as a part-time reporter for golfing news, and later she was promoted to a full-time reporter for golf news on CBS in 2018. They were very impressed by her skills. At CBS, Amanda Balionis' golf swing was exposed to the public after CBS made her take impromptu golf swing lessons from Peter Kostis.

Superbowl

In 2019, she had the opportunity to cover the Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. During this game, the Patriots won.

Broadcasting

Amanda began as a newspaper correspondent and later became a TV sports broadcaster. After that, she was a freelance reporter for Verizon Sports. Balionis mainly handled women's soccer and basketball news when she became a sideline reporter for MSG Network, where she covered high school matches.

Amanda Balionis and Tiger Woods had an interview on January 26 2020, right after the death of Kobe Bryant became public. Tiger Woods was very emotional during the interview because of the loss of his friend, Kobe.

Balionis is very popular on Instagram; she posts her busy day and sometimes her beautiful photos. Photo: @balionisrenner

Source: Instagram

Puppies and non-profit organisations

What is Amanda Balionis doing now? She has been volunteering for K9 For Warriors, which trains dogs. In 2020, she began a non-profit organisation called Puppies and Golf, an organisation that thrives on connecting rescue dogs and animal lovers.

Height and measurements

She stands at 5 feet and 5 inches and weighs 57 kilograms. Amanda has always maintained a lean physique by maintaining a regular exercise regime. Furthermore, she does a lot of yoga and is a professional yoga trainer. What is Amanda Balionis' nationality? She is American.

Personal life

Who was Amanda Balionis engaged to? Not only is she engaged, but she is married as well! Her husband is Bryan Renner. They met on November 23, 2019, and got engaged on February 26, 2021. After spending a year together, Amanda Balionis' wedding happened on March 12, 2022. Her husband is the former UNC and NFL quarterback. He is also the top high school football recruit out of Northern Virginia.

Amanda Balionis' net worth

Amanda Balionis' salary is approximately $38,000 per year, with her net worth of approximately $1 million as of 2022. Apart from that, she has earned a salary as a sports reporter, accompanied by endorsements. Additionally, she has lucrative brand deals with AT&T and FabFitFun.

Amanda Balionis is one of the most famous sportscasters of golf on CBS Sports. Beyond sports, she is also a yoga instructor and pet lover. Amanda has worked extremely hard to reach this level of success, and she definitely is a pillar for all women.

