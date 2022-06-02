Car and motorbike lovers alike would likely have heard of Iron Resurrection and are avid fans. If not, it is an American reality show that sees passionate vehicle restorers Joe Martin and the rest of his team fix up bikes and cars that are in dire need of a revamp. Among his crew members is his wife, Amanda Martin, who is just as passionate about vehicle restoration and is considered the 'brains' behind the operation. Here we discuss everything there is to know about her.

Those who try to find information about her will usually try to find Amanda Martin on Facebook. She does not seem to have an official page as of 7 June 2022. If you are trying to find Amanda Martin’s photos, your best bet is to check out social media or search engines. Before we give more details about her, here are some basic facts.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Amanda Martin (née Keathley) Nickname 'Mandi' Date of birth 11 December 1973 Age 48 years of age in 2022 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Red Oak, Texas, USA Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity (rumoured) Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Joe Martin Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 65 kg (estimated) Height 173 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Parents Zachariah J Keathley Jr, Sandi Klapp Nafziger Children Three (names unconfirmed) Profession TV personality, entrepreneur, restorer Education Unknown Native language English

Although Amanda Martin's Wikipedia page does not seem to be up and running yet, some information about her is available online if you look for long enough. Luckily though, we did all of the deep diggings so that you do not have to. Here is what we found about the reality TV star.

Amanda Martin’s age

How old is Amanda Martin, you may ask? As of June 2022, she is 48 years old and will celebrate her 49th birthday in December.

Amanda Martin's net worth

Sources vary, but the most widely estimated amount for her net worth is $300,000.

Amanda Martin’s husband

Her beloved husband is how she got into reality TV, as she had never previously appeared on TV before their restoration show. Joe and Amanda Martin are central characters of Iron Resurrection, with two drastically different roles within the business.

Joe is incredibly hands-on regarding the actual restoration process. In contrast, she handles the company's financial side and sources the cars and occasional bikes for them to fix up, making it the perfect partnership both in and outside of the working environment.

Amanda Martin's profiles

Although the account is not verified, it seems she has an Instagram page under @mrs.martinbroscustoms with 111 thousand followers as of 7 June 2022. There does not seem to be a Twitter page for the reality star.

Amanda Martin's educational background

There is not much known about her education. According to various online sources, Amanda has banking experience, which she has carried into her Iron Resurrection job. Currently, she is in charge of the financial side of things and finding cars and occasionally bikes to restore at a reasonable amount for the company.

Is Iron Resurrection cancelled?

The show has spanned over five seasons since its inception in 2016, leaving fans wondering whether or not there will be the sixth season. As of June 2022, there have been no updates on whether there will be a different season or if the show has been cancelled. However, there is speculation that season six is in the works. Only time will tell.

Why is Shorty not on Iron Resurrection?

A fan favourite on the show was 'Shorty', real name Javier Ponce, who announced on Facebook that he is stepping away from the front and focusing on his endeavours. The mechanic decided to open up his custom garage called DBA Shorty's Custom Paint in Cedar Hill, Texas, with his wife.

Is Cato still with the Martin Brothers?

Another beloved individual on the show that left for family reasons was Phil Cato, also known simply as Cato. He moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to support his wife's career moves and then opened Cato's Custom Upholstery shop.

Who is the new fabricator on Iron Resurrection?

Joe Martin is the go-to guy for the metal fabricator job on the show, having extensive experience within his career field before joining the team. Joe won a world championship through Discovery's 'Biker Build-Off' competition in 2004, proving he is a world-class fabricator.

Amanda Martin may not be the central character of the show. However, she played a significant part in the vital process by keeping finances in check and sourcing vehicles with impeccable potential. Her on-screen charisma and a keen eye for a promising 'fixer-upper' keep viewers coming back for more.

