Thanks to his enormous commercial success in the world of internet celebrities, Zach Hadel is a widely known figure. Known online as Psychicpebbles, he is a voice actor, internet personality, writer, director, storyboard artist and animator. His skills got him a job as the co-creator of a significant adult animation show, Smiling Friends, and Michael Cusack. So what else is there to know about the internet star?

Zach Hadel’s voice is one of the avenues in which he makes money since he has such a unique sound. Unfortunately, some have described his voice as 'nasally and congested', which, judging by his various interviews, seems natural and not part of an act for selected TV shows. Before getting into his shows, though, let us highlight some basic facts about him.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Zach Hadel Nickname psychicpebbles Date of birth 4 March 1993 Age 29 years of age in 2021 Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unconfirmed Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married (unconfirmed) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 65 kgs Height 178 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Names unknown Children None Profession Social media personality, animator, screenwriter, director Education Unconfirmed Native language English

Apart from his voice, Zach Hadel’s face is another distinctive feature of the star, making him easily recognisable when out and about. Zach Hadel’s interview with The Cinema Spot, along with co-creator Michael Cusack and collaborator Chris O’Neill highlights his most recent show, Smiling Friends, and shows us how his career is on the up. Besides the essential details mentioned above, here is what to know about the rising star.

Zach Hadel’s age

At just 29 years old in 2022, the star has made quite a name for himself in the animation world and continues to reach new heights of fame.

Zach Hadel’s height

The show creator stands at 178 cm, considered an average size for a male.

Zach Hadel’s net worth

Sources vary on the amount, but it is most commonly reported that he has a net worth between $5 million to $8 million.

Zach Hadel’s profiles

His biggest platform is YouTube, where you can find his page under the name Psychicpebbles, with 1.51 million subscribers as of 6 June 2022. His YouTube channel is where he posts various short animations with a dark sense of comedic twist. Zach Hadel’s Twitter page is @psychicpebble, with 388.2 thousand followers.

Zach Hadel’s wife

Although various sources state the storyboard artist is married, there is no confirmation made by him if this is so and when they got married. But, there are photos of him circulating the internet that indicate he is at the very least in a relationship.

Did Zach Hadel work on SpongeBob?

Zach Hadel’s Spongebob feature was called The Grill is Gone, which saw him storyboard the episode to much acclaim.

Did Zach Hadel leave OneyPlays?

Zach Hadel’s OneyPlays career has fans wondering as of late: 'Is Zach still part of OneyPlays?'. The answer is yes; he is still active on the project. In addition, he acts as a co-host for the Let's Play web series, which is also considered somewhat of a cult YouTube channel for those who do not know.

Is Psychicpebbles doing a voice?

What is Zach Hadel doing now? Besides co-hosting OneyPlays, Zach Hadel’s Smiling Friends show is his current project, which debuted on 1 April 2020. Shows that he has animated for, co-hosted, guest appeared in and voiced-over for include:

Hellbenders

Ninja Sex Party

TOME: Terrain of Magical Expertise

Oney Videos

Improvable

OneyPlays

SleepyCast

JonTron

JonTron's StarCade

Eddsworld

Schmucks

The Official Podcast

Hellsing Ultimate Abridged

H3 Podcast

The Ultimate Recap Cartoon

The Cyanide and Happiness Show

SMILING FRIENDS: Free Draw

The Create Unknown

Even though the show creator already has a hugely successful career under his belt, Zach Hadel seems to be getting started. He has a bright future thanks to his impeccable animation skills, creative eye, and unique voice. So keep an eye on the star to watch his career grow.

