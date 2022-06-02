Global site navigation

Who is Zach Hadel? Age, wife, face, height, interview, profiles, net worth
by  Justine De Lange

Thanks to his enormous commercial success in the world of internet celebrities, Zach Hadel is a widely known figure. Known online as Psychicpebbles, he is a voice actor, internet personality, writer, director, storyboard artist and animator. His skills got him a job as the co-creator of a significant adult animation show, Smiling Friends, and Michael Cusack. So what else is there to know about the internet star?

Is Zach from OneyPlays in Smiling Friends?
Zach rarely shows his face on social media. Photo: @DiscussvingFlim on Twitter.
Source: Twitter

Zach Hadel’s voice is one of the avenues in which he makes money since he has such a unique sound. Unfortunately, some have described his voice as 'nasally and congested', which, judging by his various interviews, seems natural and not part of an act for selected TV shows. Before getting into his shows, though, let us highlight some basic facts about him.

Profile summary and bio

Full nameZach Hadel
Nicknamepsychicpebbles
Date of birth4 March 1993
Age29 years of age in 2021
Zodiac signPisces
Birthplace Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA
SexualityHeterosexual
Religious beliefsUnconfirmed
Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA
Current nationality American
Marital statusMarried (unconfirmed)
Ethnicity Caucasian
GenderMale
Weight 65 kgs
Height 178 cm
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
ParentsNames unknown
ChildrenNone
ProfessionSocial media personality, animator, screenwriter, director
EducationUnconfirmed
Native language English

Apart from his voice, Zach Hadel’s face is another distinctive feature of the star, making him easily recognisable when out and about. Zach Hadel’s interview with The Cinema Spot, along with co-creator Michael Cusack and collaborator Chris O’Neill highlights his most recent show, Smiling Friends, and shows us how his career is on the up. Besides the essential details mentioned above, here is what to know about the rising star.

Zach Hadel’s age

At just 29 years old in 2022, the star has made quite a name for himself in the animation world and continues to reach new heights of fame.

Zach Hadel’s height

The show creator stands at 178 cm, considered an average size for a male.

Zach Hadel’s net worth

Sources vary on the amount, but it is most commonly reported that he has a net worth between $5 million to $8 million.

Zach Hadel’s profiles

His biggest platform is YouTube, where you can find his page under the name Psychicpebbles, with 1.51 million subscribers as of 6 June 2022. His YouTube channel is where he posts various short animations with a dark sense of comedic twist. Zach Hadel’s Twitter page is @psychicpebble, with 388.2 thousand followers.

Zach Hadel’s wife

Although various sources state the storyboard artist is married, there is no confirmation made by him if this is so and when they got married. But, there are photos of him circulating the internet that indicate he is at the very least in a relationship.

Did Zach Hadel work on SpongeBob?

Zach Hadel’s Spongebob feature was called The Grill is Gone, which saw him storyboard the episode to much acclaim.

Did Zach Hadel leave OneyPlays?

Zach Hadel’s OneyPlays career has fans wondering as of late: 'Is Zach still part of OneyPlays?'. The answer is yes; he is still active on the project. In addition, he acts as a co-host for the Let's Play web series, which is also considered somewhat of a cult YouTube channel for those who do not know.

Is Psychicpebbles doing a voice?

What is Zach Hadel doing now? Besides co-hosting OneyPlays, Zach Hadel’s Smiling Friends show is his current project, which debuted on 1 April 2020. Shows that he has animated for, co-hosted, guest appeared in and voiced-over for include:

  • Hellbenders
  • Ninja Sex Party
  • TOME: Terrain of Magical Expertise
  • Oney Videos
  • Improvable
  • OneyPlays
  • SleepyCast
  • JonTron
  • JonTron's StarCade
  • Eddsworld
  • Schmucks
  • The Official Podcast
  • Hellsing Ultimate Abridged
  • H3 Podcast
  • The Ultimate Recap Cartoon
  • The Cyanide and Happiness Show
  • SMILING FRIENDS: Free Draw
  • The Create Unknown

Even though the show creator already has a hugely successful career under his belt, Zach Hadel seems to be getting started. He has a bright future thanks to his impeccable animation skills, creative eye, and unique voice. So keep an eye on the star to watch his career grow.

Speaking of internet sensations, Briefly.co.za covered another online celebrity, Jeff Wittek. Jeff is also considered a social media star and was assorted with controversial YouTuber David Dobrik at a point in time.

So, what makes the YouTube star so unique? Click here to read more about him, including his rise to fame and his current net worth.

