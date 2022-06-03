Children born of celebrities usually enjoy fame from the time they are born. This is the case for Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, an American celebrity child and social media personality from New Jersey. So, who are his celebrity parents? What is his net worth? What does Jacob Bongiovi do for a living? Find out these and much more here!

Hurley is famous because of his dad Jon Bon Jovi, a legendary musician, singer, and songwriter from Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Photo by Roy Rochlin

How old is Jacob Hurley? He was born on May 7, 2002. Thus, Jacob Hurley Bongiovi's age is 20 years as of 2022. The personality is famous because of his dad Jon Bon Jovi, a legendary musician, singer, and songwriter from Perth Amboy, New Jersey. Is Jacob Hurley Bongiovi dating? This article has everything you would love to know about the celebrity child.

Jacob Hurley Bongiovi's profiles and bio

Full Name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi Nickname Jake Date of birth May 7, 2002 Age 20 years old (As of 2022) Birth Place United States Father John Francis Bongiovi Jr Mother Dorothea Hurley Profession Celebrity Kid Nationality American Zodiac Taurus Ethnicity White Education Syracuse University Jacob Hurley Bongiovi's girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown Height 5 ft.9 inch Weight 78 kg Marital Status Unmarried Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Jacob Hurley Bongiovi Instagram @jakebongiovi

Early life

Hurley hails from the United States of America and holds an American nationality. His birth sign is Taurus. He has three siblings, a sister named Stephanie Rose and brothers Jesse James Louis and Romeo Jon.

Jacob Hurley Bongiovi's education

Before proceeding to Pennington School, New Jersey, he attended a local primary school. He currently studies at Syracuse University. It is not yet public the course he is pursuing at university.

Are Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown dating?

Jacob has been dating Millie Bobby Brown, one of Hollywood's most famous actresses. Photo by Neil Mockford

Jacob has been dating Millie Bobby Brown, one of Hollywood's most famous actresses. She is best known for her outstanding role as Eleven in the Netflix original series Stranger Things. Millie is also an Instagram celebrity.

How did Millie Bobby Brown meet Jake Bongiovi? They are said to have met through a mutual friend. They are often seen in the streets of New York holding each other's hands. Besides, they like posting their photos on their respective social media accounts.

Jacob Hurley Bongiovi's father

His father, Jon Bon Jovi, was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. While growing up, he had little interest in studies. Instead, he spent most of his adolescence dreaming about becoming a big rock star. He began his acting career, appearing in Moonlight, Valentino, U-571, and TV shows such as The West Wing, Sex and the City, and Ally McBeal. He would later become one of the world's best-selling music artists and the lead singer of the band Bon Jovi. He is also celebrated for his solo albums and acting career in Hollywood.

Jon married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Hurley, in 1989, at the Graceland Wedding Chapel. Dorothy is Jacob Hurley Bongiovi's mother.

Body measurements

Jacob Hurley Bongiovi's height is 5 ft.9 inches. He weighs approximately 78 kg and has maintained a toned physique by working out regularly. Further, he has a pair of pretty brown eyes, and his hair colour is blonde.

Is Jacob Hurley Bongiovi an actor?

He has listed himself as an actor, despite having no current acting credits. So, maybe he anticipates being an actor in the future. Photo by Theo Wargo

Source: UGC

Currently, Bongiovi is studying at Syracuse University in New York. However, according to his social media accounts, he has listed himself as an actor, despite having no current acting credits. So, maybe he anticipates being an actor in the future.

Jacob Hurley Bongiovi's net worth

Hurley has no active career, and therefore, he has no income source. However, being a child celebrity, he enjoys his parents' vast income and wealth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his father has a staggering net worth estimated at $410 million. As the son of a famous star, Hurley lives a lavish lifestyle made possible by his father's wealth.

Above is everything you would love to know about Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, a well-known star child. He loves playing soccer and often shares photos of his soccer matches. He is a lively person who adores numerous outside games.

