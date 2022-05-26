Who is Deborah Divine? Age, children, husband, career, profiles, net worth
Eugene Levy has made himself a household name by starring in iconic slapstick roles, most noticeably in the American Pie franchise, where he plays the role of Mr Levenstein, the main protagonist Jim Levenstein's father. His role in the hugely successful Schitt's Creek has spotlighted both him and his family, including his wife, Deborah Divine.
Deborah Divine’s wedding to Eugene Levy in June 1977 was the beginning of a long, loving relationship between the power couple that resulted in two healthy children and primarily tranquil life in Toronto. Eugene Levy’s young self chose to raise the children there to keep a sense of normalcy in their lives by actively avoiding the chaos that may come with growing up in the Hollywood spotlight. Since then, all family members have been between Toronto and Los Angeles for work. Before getting into her work life, we share some basic details about Eugene Levy's wife.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Deborah Divine
|Nickname
|Deborah
|Date of birth
|6 August 1959
|Age
|62 years old
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Birthplace
|Canada (city unknown)
|Sexuality
|Heterosexual
|Religious beliefs
|Protestant
|Current residence
|Hamilton, Ontario, Canada (allegedly)
|Current nationality
|Canadian
|Marital status
|Married to Eugene Levy
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Gender
|Female
|Weight
|60 kgs (estimated)
|Height
|167 cm
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Light brown
|Parents
|Patricia Divine, father's name unknown
|Children
|Daniel and Sarah Levy
|Profession
|Producer, production manager, screenwriter
|Education
|Unconfirmed
|Native language
|English
Deborah Divine’s Wiki page does not tell us much about her since she is considered a relatively private person compared to her famous husband and children. However, when it comes to her professional life, Deborah Divine’s career is just as impressive as her husband's, even though she prefers working behind the screen instead of in front of it. So here is a breakdown of what else we know about her.
Deborah Divine’s age
As of May 2022, the producer is 62 years old and will celebrate turning 63 in August.
Deborah Divine’s height
Considered to be of average height, she stands at 167 cm.
Is Deborah Divine Canadian?
As mentioned earlier, the star was born and raised in Canada. However, it is not confirmed which city she was born in since the public information on her personal life is minimal.
Deborah Divine’s net worth
Although sources vary on the amount, it is most frequently reported that her net worth is estimated to be $20 million. If you were wondering, Eugene Levy’s net worth is between $20-$30 million.
Deborah Divine’s children
Deborah Divine’s family she shares with Eugene Levy consists of them and their two children, as mentioned above, Sarah and Daniel Levy. Both of their children are actors who starred in Schitt's Creek, which was co-created by father and son duo Eugene and Daniel.
Is Sarah Levy married?
Speaking of her children, there is a frequent discussion on their love lives. Sarah Levy has been married to Graham Outerbridge since October 2021. Her son, Daniel Levy, is currently enjoying the single life.
Deborah Divine’s profiles
The screenwriter does not have social media accounts, including Twitter or Instagram. Her absence from social media is likely due to her privacy preference.
What does Deborah Divine do?
She is a jack of all trades, having worked on shows including The Higgins Boys, Gruber, Search for Tomorrow and Another World. Since her husband and son co-created Schitt's Creek, she has since taken on a new role.
Is Deborah Divine in Schitt's Creek?
Deborah Divine's Schitt's Creek episode cannot be narrowed down to one, as she acted in a much larger capacity than appearing in an episode or two. To answer the question:' What role does Deborah Divine Play in Schitt's Creek?' — the skilled producer served as a creative consultant to the show itself.
Although Deborah Divine prefers to be behind the scenes instead of her famous husband, she is highly skilled in her profession and plays an integral part in the production process. There is no doubt that although she has years of experience under her belt, she still has many years of success ahead of her.
