Eugene Levy has made himself a household name by starring in iconic slapstick roles, most noticeably in the American Pie franchise, where he plays the role of Mr Levenstein, the main protagonist Jim Levenstein's father. His role in the hugely successful Schitt's Creek has spotlighted both him and his family, including his wife, Deborah Divine.

Eugene Levy and his wife at the Showtime Emmy eve nominees celebrations in 2019. Photo: Paul Archuleta.

Source: Getty Images

Deborah Divine’s wedding to Eugene Levy in June 1977 was the beginning of a long, loving relationship between the power couple that resulted in two healthy children and primarily tranquil life in Toronto. Eugene Levy’s young self chose to raise the children there to keep a sense of normalcy in their lives by actively avoiding the chaos that may come with growing up in the Hollywood spotlight. Since then, all family members have been between Toronto and Los Angeles for work. Before getting into her work life, we share some basic details about Eugene Levy's wife.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Deborah Divine Nickname Deborah Date of birth 6 August 1959 Age 62 years old Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Canada (city unknown) Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Protestant Current residence Hamilton, Ontario, Canada (allegedly) Current nationality Canadian Marital status Married to Eugene Levy Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 60 kgs (estimated) Height 167 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light brown Parents Patricia Divine, father's name unknown Children Daniel and Sarah Levy Profession Producer, production manager, screenwriter Education Unconfirmed Native language English

Deborah Divine’s Wiki page does not tell us much about her since she is considered a relatively private person compared to her famous husband and children. However, when it comes to her professional life, Deborah Divine’s career is just as impressive as her husband's, even though she prefers working behind the screen instead of in front of it. So here is a breakdown of what else we know about her.

Deborah Divine’s age

As of May 2022, the producer is 62 years old and will celebrate turning 63 in August.

Deborah Divine’s height

Considered to be of average height, she stands at 167 cm.

The happy couple was all smiles during the 2005 Toronto Film Festival. Photo: E. Charbonneau.

Source: Getty Images

Is Deborah Divine Canadian?

As mentioned earlier, the star was born and raised in Canada. However, it is not confirmed which city she was born in since the public information on her personal life is minimal.

Deborah Divine’s net worth

Although sources vary on the amount, it is most frequently reported that her net worth is estimated to be $20 million. If you were wondering, Eugene Levy’s net worth is between $20-$30 million.

Deborah Divine’s children

Deborah Divine’s family she shares with Eugene Levy consists of them and their two children, as mentioned above, Sarah and Daniel Levy. Both of their children are actors who starred in Schitt's Creek, which was co-created by father and son duo Eugene and Daniel.

Eugene, Deborah and Daniel at the Canadian Screen Awards in 2016. Photo: George Pimentel.

Source: Getty Images

Is Sarah Levy married?

Speaking of her children, there is a frequent discussion on their love lives. Sarah Levy has been married to Graham Outerbridge since October 2021. Her son, Daniel Levy, is currently enjoying the single life.

Deborah Divine’s profiles

The screenwriter does not have social media accounts, including Twitter or Instagram. Her absence from social media is likely due to her privacy preference.

The couple during their younger years at the premiere of ‘A Fine Mess’ in April 1986. Photo: Ron Galella.

Source: Getty Images

What does Deborah Divine do?

She is a jack of all trades, having worked on shows including The Higgins Boys, Gruber, Search for Tomorrow and Another World. Since her husband and son co-created Schitt's Creek, she has since taken on a new role.

Is Deborah Divine in Schitt's Creek?

Deborah Divine's Schitt's Creek episode cannot be narrowed down to one, as she acted in a much larger capacity than appearing in an episode or two. To answer the question:' What role does Deborah Divine Play in Schitt's Creek?' — the skilled producer served as a creative consultant to the show itself.

Although Deborah Divine prefers to be behind the scenes instead of her famous husband, she is highly skilled in her profession and plays an integral part in the production process. There is no doubt that although she has years of experience under her belt, she still has many years of success ahead of her.

