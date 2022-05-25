Who is John Cho's wife? Everything to know about Kerri Higuchi

Kerri Higuchi is an American actress best known for her role in Grey's Anatomy as Dr Elizabeth Chen. She is also famous for being the wife of Harold & Kumar actor John Cho since 2006. How well do you know John Cho's wife? Here is all you need to know!

John Cho is one of the many Asians who have managed to achieve great success in Hollywood despite the challenges associated with the American industry. When he started in the late 1990s, he often starred in Asian-American projects. He has since played lead roles in a number of American films and series, including Searching (2018), Selfie (2014), Flashforward (2009 to 2010), and Off Centre (2001 to 2002).

Kerri Higuchi's profiles summary and bio

Full name Kerri Higuchi Date of birth Not known Age Not known Place of birth Not known Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) Eye colour Dark brown eyes Hair colour Black Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Actor John Cho (Married since 2006) Children Two (Son Kage Cho and a daughter) Parents Charlotte and Day Higuchi Education University of California, Berkeley Profession Actress, director

Kerri Higuchi's age and early life

The Grey's Anatomy actress is a private person who rarely talks about her personal life. Her exact date of birth and age are not known. Kerri Higuchi's nationality is American, but it is not clear if she was born and raised in the United States. She attended the University of California, Berkeley, where she met her current husband.

Kerri Higuchi's husband was born on 16th June 1972 in Seoul, South Korea and is 49 years in 2022. He moved to the USA in 1978 and lived in several places before his family settled in Los Angeles. His father was a preacher in the Church of Christ.

Kerri Higuchi's spouse and children

The actress has been married to actor John Cho since July 2006. The lovebirds first met at UC Berkeley, where the Harold & Kumar actor was studying for a Bachelor's degree in English, but they started dating later when they moved to Los Angeles. John revealed that he was attracted to Kerri because of her confidence.

The Hollywood actors have two beautiful Kerri Higuchi children. Son Kage Cho was born in May 2008, while the couple's daughter was born in February 2013. The family currently resides in Los Angeles, California. Actor John Cho bought a $3.6 million home in the Los Feliz area in March 2021 and also owns a $1.3 million home near Silver Lake.

Kerri Higuchi's career

John Cho's wife is a Hollywood actress with several films and television credits. However, she is not actively involved like her husband, who has been in several big Hollywood projects. She made her acting debut in the late 1990s and had a minor role in Enough, in which Jennifer Lopez starred as the main character.

Kerri later landed the role of Dr Elizabeth Chen in the medical television series Grey's Anatomy. After 2010, the actress decided to give her acting career a backseat and has been more focused on looking after her private affairs.

Kerri Higuchi's movies and television shows

Project Year Role Parks and Recreation 2012 Jasmine Hu Flashforward 2010 Hitomi More Things Change 2010 Angel Without a Trace 2009 Young woman Grey's Anatomy 2005 to 2010 Dr Elizabeth Chen Days of Independence 2003 Short film Enough 2002 Ticket clerk Sorority Boys 2002 Susie ER 1999 Student World Inside Me 1998 Emi

Kerri Higuchi's net worth

The actress has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2022. On the other hand, John Cho has amassed a fortune of about $25 million from his acting career. The actor has played big roles in several films, including the Star Trek series, the Harold & Kumar film franchise, and American Pie.

Kerri Higuchi's height

The Flashforward actress stands at 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m). She has dark brown eyes and black hair.

John Cho's wife, Kerri Higuchi, is a woman who knows what she wants. Despite having a well-performing career in Hollywood, she prefers to lead a quiet life away from the showbiz. Her husband Cho has often credited her for being instrumental in his success in Hollywood.

