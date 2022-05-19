Tony Khan is a renowned American entrepreneur, sports executive, and promoter. In 2019, he founded the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) promotion that has quickly grown to become Vince McMahon's WWE's dreaded competitor. Tony is also known for being the son of billionaire Shahid Khan, owner of English club Fulham FC and NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. How much is Tony Khan's net worth in 2022? This article has everything you need to know.

Tony Khan, full name Antony Rafiq Khan, was born into a privileged family, but that has not stopped him from creating his own path. For the longest time, the American wrestling business was dominated by Vince McMahon's WWE, but all that changed when the entrepreneur launched AEW in 2019. For the last three years, the wrestling business has changed tremendously, with the WWE having a quick-rising opponent to challenge the status quo.

Tony Khan's profile summary

Full name Antony Rafiq Khan Date of birth 10th October 1982 Age 39 years in 2022 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, USA Nationality American Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Gender Male Relationship status Not known Parents Ann Carlson and billionaire Shahid Khan Siblings Sister Shanna Tony Khan's alma mater University of Illinois Laboratory High, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (BS Finance) Profession Entrepreneur, sports executive, pro wrestling promoter Twitter @TonyKhan Instagram @tonyrkhan

Tony Khan's net worth

The American businessman has an estimated net worth of $1 billion in 2022. He holds top executive positions in England's Fulham FC and NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. He also owns All Elite Wrestling alongside billionaire Shahid.

How much is the Khan family worth?

The Khan family patriarch, Shahid Khan, is a self-made auto parts billionaire with a net worth of $7.3 billion in 2022, according to Forbes. He initially worked for auto parts manufacturer Flex-N-Gate and later bought the company from his former boss in 1980.

Under his ownership, the company has grown and now has 69 plants across the globe. In 2012, Tony Khan's father bought Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League for $770 million, and he is also the owner of the UK's Fulham Football Club, which he purchased in 2013 for $300 million.

How is Tony Khan so rich?

Tony has been working closely with his billionaire dad, Shahid Khan. He joined his father's football club, Fulham FC, in 2015 and helped create the club's statistical research department. In 2017, the businessman became the club's Vice President and Director of Football Operations. He is also the General Manager and Sporting Director.

He is the Vice President of football and technology at NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, also owned by Shahid. In 2015, he acquired TruMedia Networks, a Boston-based engineering firm offering tier one sports analytics solutions.

In 2019, he launched All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which is currently the biggest competitor to Vince McMahon's WWE promotion. Tony and his father, billionaire Shahid, invested $100 million in the business. AEW's live show, Dynamite, airs weekly on TBS. Other Tony Khan TV shows include AEW Rampage, a weekly program on TNT. The promotion also has YouTube exclusive shows, including AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

In early March 2022, Tony Khan's announcement on AEW's Dynamite show revealed that he is the new owner of Ring of Honor (ROH). He purchased the Baltimore-based pro wrestling promotion from Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Tony Khan's age and early life

The AEW president was born on 10th October 1982, in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, and he is 39 years old in 2022. His parents are billionaire Shahid Khan and Ann Carlson. His father is Pakistani and moved to America when he was 16, while his mother is American. He has one sibling, a sister called Shanna. Tony had a passion for pro wrestling since his teenage years, and his father Shahid always supported him.

Tony Khan's education

He went to the University of Illinois Laboratory High School, from where he graduated in 2001. He then enrolled at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and graduated in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance.

Tony Khan's wife

The AEW founder rarely talks about his private life, including the person he is dating. It is not known if he is married, dating, or focused on expanding the Khan family empire.

Is Tony Khan Indian?

The entrepreneur does not have Indian roots. His father is a Muslim from Pakistan, while his mother, Ann Carlson, is from the United States.

How did Shahid Khan make his money?

Billionaire Shahid came to the United States in 1967 with only $500. He was 16 at the time and used to wash dishes while staying at a $2/night hotel and attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. After graduating with a BSc in Industrial Engineering in 1971, Shahid joined auto parts manufacturer Flex-N-Gate as its engineering director. He had been working for the company while attending university.

In 1978, Shahid established the Bumper Works line, which he financed with his savings and a loan. Later in 1980, he purchased Flex-N-Gate from his employer. By 1989, the company had become the sole supplier for the entire Toyota line in the USA. Under his ownership, Flex-N-Gate grew from a million-dollar company to a multi-billion-dollar venture.

Tony Khan's net worth is expected to increase because he seems to have inherited his father's entrepreneurial spirit. Shahid is also grooming him by working closely with his son and ensuring he learns the art with first-hand experience.

