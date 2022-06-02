Amy Waters Davidson is known for being the mother of one of America's top comedians. She also became a public focus after the tragedy that befell her husband during the Twin Towers terrorist attack in New York on 11th September 2001. The mother moved on with her life after the incident and raised her children to become good citizens of the modern world.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Amy (age 52 in 2022) and her son Peter (28) backstage in Studio 8H on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor

Source: Getty Images

Amy Waters Davidson is not the woman who naturally likes to be in front of the camera. This kind of lifestyle has become unavoidable since her son's rise to prominence in the entertainment industry. If she is not the subject of her son's comedy sketches, she is answering questions about aspects of the boy's life. Her son, Pete started dating the ultra famous Kim Kardashian in November 2021. As of June 2022, Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 years of age.

Profile summary

Full name Amy Waters Davidson Gender Female Date of birth 19th September 1969 Age 52 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States of America Current residence Staten Island, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 164 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 36-28-35 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-88 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Rebecca A. Waters Father Peter M. Waters Siblings 4 Marital status Widowed (was married between 1990-2001) Late spouse Scott Matthew Davidson Children 2 College College of Staten Island (CUNY) Profession Nurse and celebrity mum

Amy Waters Davidson's age

Amy Waters is known as the mother of America's standup comedian, Pete Davidson. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America, on 19th September 1969. In 2022 she is 52 years of age.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Amy Waters Davidson's ethnicity is mixed since she is said to come from a blend of what includes Greek and Irish bloodlines. She grew up with her parents, Rebecca and Peter Waters and her four sisters: Tara, Rebecca, Bridget, and Margaret.

Amy Waters has a blend of Greek and Irish bloodlines. Photo: @vipetedavidson (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After graduating from a local high school, the comedian's mother furthered her education at the College of Staten Island in New York City. According to reports, she has a degree in nursing.

Is that Pete Davidson's real mom?

Amy Water's first child, Pete, was born in 1993, while the second child, Casey, was born in 1997. The family has been making headlines with the released info that the world famous Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating in November 2021.

What does Pete Davidson's mom do?

Amy is a nurse, and she is known to have worked in the Xaverian High School clinic, where her first child, Pete, once schooled.

Personal life

Amy Waters Davidson's husband, Scott Matthew Davidson, was a firefighter in the United States of America. The two were reportedly acquainted during their studentship at the College of Staten Island, New York, before getting married in 1990.

However, the marriage came to a tragic end when death did them apart in a terrorist attack on the United States of America in 2001. Her husband was one of the firefighters who tried to rescue people from the rubble of the attack, but he never made it out of there. The couple already had two children before this unfortunate event.

Although she has moved on with her life, Amy Waters Davidson's dating history seems to have ended there with the demise of the love of her life. This is according to jokes her comedian son made about how he needs a man to step up and sweep his mother off her feet again. Regardless, he also acknowledged that it had been a futile plea.

Is Amy Davidson remarried?

The celebrity mother of two has been single since her first and only husband, Scott Matthew Davidson, passed away. But, if some of her son's humorous contents are anything to go by, nothing like Amy Waters Davidson's boyfriend is in the picture yet since the sad events of 2001 happened.

Amy Waters Davidson's son, Pete, at the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

Amy had her work cut out because she dealt with personal traumas from her husband's death and those of her kids, especially Pete, who had to visit different therapists for help.

What does Pete Davidson's sister do for a living?

Pete's younger sister is not known to have a professional lifestyle. A post on her Instagram page suggests that she had just graduated from a university in New York, where she was training as a clinical assistant.

Amy Waters Davidson's net worth

There are no specific details about Davidson's net worth, but she lives a financially comfortable life, thanks to her nursing job and the massive net worth of her famous child who started dating Kim Kardashian in November 2021.

Amy Waters Davidson's house was in Staten Island, New York, for a couple of years during and after her marriage. She got a home worth around $1.3 million in conjunction with her son, Pete, sometime in 2019. Allegedly, Pete Davidson has a net worth of approximately $8 million.

Amy Waters Davidson now lives the life that is the exclusive reserve of a mother whose child is a celebrity. As much as she likes to be a private person, she is the number one fan of her son's career in comedy, which puts her in the spotlight.

READ ALSO: Nonkanyiso Conco's bio: age, child, Zuma, wedding, photos, profile

Briefly.co.za recently shared details about the famous Vuma FM presenter and philanthropist Nonkanyiso Conco. According to the post, she campaigns for the preservation of the Zulu traditions.

Interestingly, Nonkanyiso delivered Zuma's son at Busamed Hillcrest Hospital on 12th April 2018 through cesarean section, despite the 52-year-gap between them. Check out the post to learn more about Conco and Zuma.

Source: Briefly News