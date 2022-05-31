Celebrities are often under the scope of the media. This means that they rarely get to live their personal lives in private, and those closely related to them become famous by association. This has been the case for Julian Murray Stern. So, who is he?

Julian Murray Stern is famous for being the son of Lisa Kudrow, an American actress, comedian, writer, and producer, and Michael Stern. He is also a budding filmmaker who made a short film titled Mind Made Up as part of his junior thesis project.

Julian Murray Stern's profiles

Full name Julian Murray Stern Gender Male Date of birth 7th of May 1998 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, the United States Julian Murray Stern's age 24 (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Height 5 feet and 9 inches (125 centimetres) Weight 68 kilograms (150 pounds) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Shoe size 8 (US) Father Michel Stern Mother Lisa Valerie Kudrow School Crossroads High School, Los Angeles Julian Murray Stern's college University of Southern California Social media Instagram

Julian Murray Stern's biography

How old is Julian Murray Stern? He was born on the 7th of May 1998 in Los Angeles, California, the United States, which makes him American. Currently, he is 24 years old, and his star sign is Taurus.

Who is Julian Stern's dad?

He was born to Michel Stern, a French-American entrepreneur and advertising executive, and Lisa Valerie Kudrow, who is an American actress, comedian, writer, and producer. After making appearances in several 1980s television sitcoms, Kudrow came to international prominence in the 1990s for portraying Phoebe Buffay in the American sitcom Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004.

Murray is an only child. In an interview, Lisa said:

He (Julian) made it clear from the moment he could speak that he did not want a brother or a sister. It just worked out that way anyway. But t this day, he will say, 'Thank you.

At the time Lisa was pregnant, she was simultaneously acting in the Friends, and the pregnancy was written into the sitcom. Speaking to People in 2018, she showed appreciation to the Friends crew for being inclusive of her child when she was pregnant.

All six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, 'Alright have a good show, love you, love you, love you'... And when I was pregnant, they would say, 'have a great show, love you, love you, love you little Julian'... cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name. So sweet they included my little fetus in the huddle.

Funny enough, Murray has expressed that he is not a fan of the show despite being close with the cast. However, he made it clear that Game of Thrones is undoubtedly to his liking. Additionally, he is friends with Brooklyn Beckham.

Where does Julian Murray Stern go to college?

He attended Crossroads in Los Angeles for his high school education. He graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production in May 2021.

Julian Murray Stern's career

What does Julian Murray Stern do? Lisa Kudrow's son has not made it into the career phase yet since he is still in school. However, he made director of a short movie, Mind Made Up.

Physical stats

Julian Murray Stern's height is 5 feet and 9 inches or 125 centimetres, and he weighs 68 kilograms or 150 pounds.

What is Julian Murray Stern's net worth?

The 24-year old's net worth is not known. He, however, comes from an affluent family as both parents are successful in their careers. His mother, Lisa, known as one of the top actresses, is worth about $130 million, and his father, Michel, is estimated to have a net worth of $1.1 million.

Like his father, Julian Murray Stern has maintained a low profile and prefers living away from the limelight. However, from his posts on social media, he seems to be working on various film projects as a director and screenwriter.

