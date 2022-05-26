Who is IShowSpeed? Age, daughter, real name, height, Twitch, profiles, net worth

Darren Watkins Jr, also known as IShowSpeed on YouTube, is an American YouTuber from Cincinnati, Ohio. He is well-known for his gaming and entertainment live streams. He launched his channel in 2016, but it struggled to gain traction. Nevertheless, in 2021, he began gaining 1,000 subscribers per week and averaged 350 viewers during his lifestream. He kept growing and in late May 2022, he passed the 8 million subscriber mark.

IShowSpeed has amassed a sizable following on social media. With over 7.9 million subscribers on IShowSpeed's YouTube channel, he primarily uploads videos of himself playing various games and sharing personal information. How did he begin and rise to this level of fame and acceptance?

IShowSpeed's profile summary

Full name Darren Watkins Nickname IShowSpeed Gender Male Date of birth 21st January Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Michigan, USA Sexuality Straight IShowSpeed's height in feet 5' 11" Height in centimetres 172cm to 180cm Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Eye colour Dark brown Children 1 Profession YouTuber Net worth $4.42 million Instagram handle @ishowspeed Twitter @ishowspeed

IShowSpeed's age

The American YouTuber was born on 21st January in Michigan, the USA, to an American family. He is a high school student yet to graduate from high school. How old is IShowSpeed? His age is currently unknown.

An argument among his fans erupted over whether he was born in 2003 or 2005 partly due to jokes he made about minors. Nevertheless, Darren claimed to be 19, most likely to improve his chances in discord dating competitions, though he refused to reveal his actual age. Before then, he once claimed to be 15 years old.

What is IShowSpeed's name?

IShowSpeed's real name is Darren Watkins. His ethnicity is mixed, though he has not revealed anything about his parents or siblings. Harmony Renee is his girlfriend's name, and the couple has been dating for several months.

What platform does IShowSpeed stream on?

He streams on YouTube and TikTok. On 22nd March 2016, Darren launched his YouTube channel. He is well-known for posting gaming videos, most notably NBA 2K. After consistent video uploads, a few of his videos received thousands of views, assisting him in gaining subscribers.

Since he joined these platforms, his fan base has significantly increased. On 20th April 2021, his channel reached 100,000 subscribers. Some fans who wish to hang out with the YouTuber often connect through IShowSpeed's Discord account.

How did IShowSpeed get famous?

The YouTuber became famous after his fans began sharing memes about him on TikTok. Afterwards, the YouTuber started uploading the funniest clips from his streams to his YouTube and TikTok channels, leading to the growth of his channels.

IShowSpeed's daughter

The YouTuber confirmed his daughter's existence in one of his YouTube videos. Her personality, on the other hand, has yet to be revealed. In reality, he blurred his daughter's face while promoting her on the platform.

What happened to IShowSpeed's Twitch account?

The YouTuber was kicked off the platform in 2021. He hosted a live dating show on Adin Live's Twitch channel before he was banned for making rape jokes and sexist rants. On the show, Darren asked Ash Kaash to tell him what would happen if they were the last two people on Earth and had to reproduce to keep the world going.

Ash said no, claiming that their children would have to commit incest to continue. Afterwards, Darren asked who would stop him and continued repeating it more aggressively as Ash said she would.

Finally, after briefly leaving the stream, Darren returned and began cursing and yelling at Ash. As a result, the YouTuber faced widespread criticism and was eventually banned from Twitch. However, the ban did not impact him since he keeps thriving on YouTube.

IShowSpeed's net worth

According to the Net Worth Post website, IShowSpeed's estimated worth is $4.42 million. Interestingly, he earns between $75 and $200 per upload, depending on the length of his streams. He also makes money through YouTube advertising and sponsorships, among others.

IShowSpeed started YouTubing because he had nothing else to do after a friend inspired him to do it. And since then, it has proved that he made the right decision. Although he was previously involved in a job related to delivering food to the elderly, since he started making videos for his followers' entertainment, his income has significantly been impacted by increased fame.

