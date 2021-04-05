Zaya Wade's age, real name, height, mother, surgery, pics, profile

Who is Zaya Wade? She is one of America's most famous teens advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. Zaya opened up to her family about being trans at age 12. Luckily, her open-minded celebrity parents support her decision and always protect her from social prejudice.

Dwyane Wade's son made a life-changing decision about his sexuality in 2019 and has never looking back.

Source: Instagram

Zaya is the elder daughter of seasoned NBA player Dwyane Wade. Her father and Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union (her stepmother) wholeheartedly support her.

Zaya Wade's profile summary

Real name: Zion Malachi Airamis Wade

Zion Malachi Airamis Wade Date of birth: 29th May 2007

29th May 2007 Age : 14 years (as of 2022)

: 14 years (as of 2022) Birthplace : Miami, Florida, USA

: Miami, Florida, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Nationality: American

American Zaya Wade's gender: Transgender

Transgender Father: Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade Mother: Siohvaughn Funches

Siohvaughn Funches Siblings: 4

4 Height: 4 feet and 1 inch

4 feet and 1 inch Weight: 45 kg

45 kg Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity School: Sierra Canyon School

Sierra Canyon School Instagram: @zayawade

Zaya Wade's biography

Zaya Wade's father believes she discovered her sexuality at age 3. She is of mixed ethnicity, an American citizen by birth, and comes from a Christian home.

Some people argue that the girl's parents have lost a son, but they perceive her sexuality as gaining a daughter.

Source: Instagram

What is Zaya Wade's real name?

Her former name is Zion Malachi Airamis Wade. She dropped "Zion" and adopted "Zaya" .

How old is Zaya Wade?

Zaya Wade's age is 14 years old as of 2022, for she was born on 29th May 2007. She was born and raised in Miami, Florida, USA.

Who is Zaya Wade's father?

Her father is Dwyane Tyrone Wade Jr. The 40-year-old retired Miami Heat player (born 17th January 1982) had a successful 16-year-career at the NBA.

Dwayne Wade won three NBA championships, was a member of the All-NBA Team eight times, an NBA All-Star 13 times, and a 3-time All-Defensive Team member. He currently hosts The Cube (a British game show that began airing on ITV on 22nd August 2009).

Is Zaya Dwayne Wade’s biological daughter?

Is Zaya Wade adopted? No, she is not. She is Dwayne Wade's biological child. The retired player adopted his 20-year-old nephew, Dahveon Morris (born 17th September 2001), from his older sister, Deanna Morris.

Who is Zaya Wade's mom?

Her mother is Siohvaughn Funches. Dwayne Wade married Siohvaughn in 2002 and had Zaire and "Zion" (now Zaya) before divorcing in 2007. The court awarded the NBA star the children's full custody in 2011.

Her mum is not a public figure but is still part of Dwyane's family's life.

Source: Instagram

Zaya Wade's siblings

After parting ways with his high school sweetheart, Dwayne Wade married actress Gabrielle Union on 30th August 2014. The couple had a daughter named Kaavia James Union Wade on 7th November 2018.

Dwyane and Gabrielle Union lived with the four children, Zaire, "Zion", Devon, and Kaavai, in a waterfront Miami Beach mansion, which they sold for $22 million in 2021. The family is now based in Los Angeles.

Dwyane's youngest son, Xavier Zechariah Wade, lives with his mother (Aja Metoyer). Dwyane never married Aja. besides having a brother from the same mother (Zaire Blessing Dwyane), Zaya also has two half-siblings and an adopted brother.

How tall is Zaya Wade?

Zaya Wade's height is 4 feet and 1 inch, and she weighs about 45 kilograms. Her eyes are dark brown, while her hair is black.

Zaya Wade's education

Zaya reportedly attends Sierra Canyon School. She is part of the school's cheerleading crew.

Speculations about Dwyane's daughter undergoing a physical transformation surgery keep building yearly.

Source: Instagram

Zaya Wade's surgery

Rapper Boosie Badazz once posted a video scolding Dwyane's surgery plans for his daughter. However, the former NBA player has never publicly mentioned anything about a gender reassignment surgery for his child.

Dwayne his daughter growing into her own and ensures that his love and responsibilities to her do not change. He said:

What I love about our home is that everybody is unique. And we allow their uniqueness to shine.

Moreover, her sexuality challenges him and the entire family to educate themselves more about the LGBTQ+ community. "Zion" attended the Truth Awards in LA in March 2020. The event honours the Black LGBTQ+ community's achievements.

Zaya Wade's pictures

You will enjoy scrolling through Zaya Wade's Instagram page if you enjoy flipping through social media pages that have beautiful images. The girl fancies fun pictures that entertain her fans. A glimpse at some of her images will tell you more about her personality.

Zaya loves swimming.

Source: Instagram

Dwyane's daughter is proud of her new identity and uses every opportunity to share her beliefs. At the same time, she loves swimming.

Zaya flaunts her grey suit and white-black boots.

Source: Instagram

Dwyane's daughter's official look combines simplicity and class. She truly expresses her personality through fashion.

Zaya accompanied her loved ones to their 7th family anniversary in Paris in August 2021.

Source: Instagram

Having someone to rely on when challenges arise is essential. Zaya's family is very supportive of her.

Zaya Wade has her family's complete support to live freely and follow her newly-chosen path.

