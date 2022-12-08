Yanet Garcia is a journalist with Mexican ancestry who works as a model, businesswoman, and television personality. She was the host of the weather segment on La Noticias for Televisa Monterrey, making her a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. So who is the Mexican weather girl?

The American model is (168 cm, 5'6") tall and weighs 121 pounds.

Source: Getty Images

Yanet Cristal Garcia San Miguel, the TV host and actress, is a certified health coach with a journalism degree. She has garnered a whopping 14 million followers as of 19 December 2022.

Yanet Garcia's profile and bio summary

How old is Yanet Garcia?

Yanet Garcia (aged 32 years in 2022) was born on 14 November 1990. Yanet's full name is Yanet Cristal Garcia San Miguel. Her father's name is unknown, but her mother's name is Anny Sanmiguel. Alondra, Jennifer, and Prisma are her three siblings. Alondra, her sister, is also an actor and a fitness enthusiast.

The famous influencer is from Mexico, and she is Mexican.

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Yanet Garcia?

The famous personality is 1.68 m (5' 6") tall and weighs 55 kg (121 lbs). She has dark brown eyes and blonde hair. Her body measurements are 38-24-38.

Where is Yanet Garcia from?

She is Mexican from Nuevo Leon state. She began her education locally before enrolling at Mexico International University and graduating in 2016. She earned a public accounting college degree. In a national modelling competition, she won the "Hottest Weather Girl" category and received a magazine award.

Yanet Garcia's career

After graduating from university, the Mexican TV host continued working as a model, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and actress. She had done this since she was 15 but rose to fame as a Televisa Monterrey weather reporter on Las Noticias. She veered into acting, hosting weather predictions, and balancing modelling jobs. In 2017, she appeared in the film Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

How did Yanet Garcia become famous?

When Playboy ranked her as the best-looking weathergirl, her social media accounts became instantly famous after making her one of the most followed people in Mexico.

Is Yanet Garcia still a meteorologist?

The Mexican journalist no longer reports news at Las Noticias.

Source: UGC

The journalist left her job as a weather reporter in 2019. The reasons for her acquittal cannot be verified, so it is assumed she wanted to work independently in her other businesses, such as modelling and influencing.

Is Yanet Garcia still working?

Having quit her job as a weather forecaster, She now has a YouTube account with vlogs about her daily activities and workouts. In addition, she recently unveiled a line of beach suits and owned a modelling school. On Instagram, she has over 15 million followers and 500k YouTube subscribers as of 19 December 2022.

Yanet Garcia's Call of Duty boyfriend

Before their breakup in July 2018, she had a three-year relationship with Douglas Censor Martin, a professional gamer in Call of Duty. Call of Duty is a series of video games, and Martin is said to call it quits to concentrate on his job. Fans were shocked by this, and she shared her grief on Twitter.

What is Yanet Garcia's net worth?

Yanet Garcia's net worth has been reported to be over $5 million. Her assets include established residences in Mexico and New York. She also earns from her social media profiles.

How rich is Yanet Garcia?

As a reporter, the Mexican TV personality and model used to earn $3 million annually by 2018. In 2022, that amount skyrocketed to $5 million. She also owns Yanet Garcia Models, a modelling school in Monterrey, and these two significantly increase her wealth.

Yanet Garcia is a journalist of Mexican heritage who is also a model, businesswoman, and television personality. As of 19 December 2022, the fitness enthusiast has accumulated more than 16 million followers on Instagram and YouTube combined.

