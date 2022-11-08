Evelyn Melendez, Jordan Knight's wife life story: Everything to know

Evelyn Melendez is an American professional model. She is famous for being the wife of Jordan Knight, an American singer-songwriter and actor. The couple has been married since 2004 and has two sons.

Singer Jordan Knight is widely known for being part of the New Kids on the Block boy band, which rocked the airwaves in the 1980s and early 90s. After the band split in 1994, he launched a successful solo career. One of his best tracks is Give It to You, released in 1999.

Evelyn Melendez's profiles summary and bio

Full name Evelyn Melendez Date of birth 7th May 1970 Age 52 years as of 2022 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Residence Milton, Massachusetts, United States of America Ethnicity White Languages English Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Height Approx 5 feet 2 inches Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Marital status Married Husband’s name Singer Jordan Nathaniel Marcel Knight Children Sons Dante Jordan Knight and Eric Jacob

Evelyn Melendez's age

The celebrity wife was born on 7th May 1970 in the United States of America. She is 52 years as of 2022 and an American citizen by birth.

Evelyn Melendez's husband and children

Evelyn is married to American singer-songwriter Jordan Knight. Evelyn Melendez's wedding was held on 12th September 2004 in a private setting. The couple is blessed with two sons. They had their first child before getting married and got their second son three years after marriage. Evelyn Melendez's children are Dante Jordan Knight and Eric Jacob, born on 25th August 1999 and 21st February 2007, respectively.

Evelyn Melendez's education and career

There are no records regarding her educational background. Career-wise, she is a professional model, having worked with several fashion companies that remain undisclosed.

Evelyn Melendez's net worth

Despite being in the modelling industry, all she has gained from the lucrative career cannot be accounted, and her net worth is not known. However, her husband is worth $18 million as of 2022, thanks to his solid music career that spans over two decades.

Evelyn Melendez's Instagram

The Knights have no social media accounts. Jordan Knight closed all his social media accounts, while his wife has never had a social media profile.

Jordan Knight

Jordan Knight is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He was part of the New Kids on the Block boy band in the 1980s and 1990s. He launched a solo career after the band broke up in 1994. He has since released three solo albums, a remix album, and an EP.

Is Jordan Knight still married?

Does Jordan Knight have a wife? Yes, the sensational singer is still married. Evelyn Melendez and Jordan Knight have had marital issues that made news headlines and sparked several divorce rumours. The private couple has never addressed the issue publicly.

When did Jordan Knight get married?

Singer Jordan and his wife Evelyn Melendez exchanged vows on 12th September 2004 after dating for several years. They have been together for over 15 years and have two sons.

How many siblings does Jordan Knight have?

The singer has six siblings, and he is the youngest. His siblings are Allison, Sharon, David, Christopher and Jonathan. Jordan and his brother Jonathan were members of the New Kids on the Block boy band until its split.

Who is Jon Knight married to?

The former NKOTB band member is married to his husband and partner, Harley Rodriguez. Jonathan revealed this in an interview with Lauren Zima on CNN's Entertainment Tonight. Harley is a Boston-based fitness instructor and actor.

Who is the richest New Kid on the Block?

The band has a combined net worth of about $98 million. Donnie Wahlberg and Joey McIntyre are the richest members, with approximately $25 million each. Others are;

Jordan Knight: $18 million

Danny Wood: $16 million

Jonathan Knight: $14 million

Evelyn Mendez may be famous, but little is known regarding her personal life. Her husband Jordan is doing well musically with over 1.5 million sold records.

