Bonang Matheba's biography: Age, child, career, and net worth

Bonang Matheba is a famous South African former television show host, radio presenter, and businesswoman. She rose to fame when she began to host the Live Amp show on the SABC 1 channel. She is also renowned for her work on the hugely popular radio show The Front Row. Besides her career success, Matheba is also among the wealthiest female media personalities in South Africa.

Bonang Matheba speaks during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 Launch Event at the Circa Gallery on July 9, 2018, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Jemal Countess

The renowned TV show host has had remarkable success in various aspects of her life, including her media career, business ventures, and numerous brand endorsement deals. Who is Bonang Matheba? Here is a glance at her life's details.

Profile summary

Full name Bonang Dorothy Matheba Nickname Queen B* Gender Female Date of birth 25 June 1987 Age 35 years (as of January 2022) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Mahikeng, Northwest Province, South Africa Current residence New York, USA Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Single Ex-boyfriends AKA, D'Banj, DJ Euphonik Parents Gampi Matheba and Charlotte Mokoena Profession TV and radio show host, author, businesswoman Net worth $7 million Alma mater University of Johannesburg Bonang Matheba's Instagram @bonang_m Twitter @Bonang

Bonang Matheba's biography

How old is Bonang Matheba? The renowned South African media personality was born on 25 June 1987. Bonang Matheba's age is 35 years as of 2022. She was born in Mafikeng, to Gampi Matheba and Charlotte Mokoena. Her mother is the current Executive Vice-President for Human Resources and Corporate Affairs at a company known as Sasol. On the other hand, her father is a lecturer at the North-West University.

Bonang grew up alongside two siblings: a brother called Thabo and a sister known as Reabetswe Sechoaro.

What qualifications does Bonang Matheba have?

Host Bonang Matheba speaks during the press conference for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at Sandton Convention Center on July 9, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Jemal Countess

She attended Fourways High School in Johannesburg and later enrolled at the University of Johannesburg. She pursued a bachelor's degree in marketing but dropped out before completing her studies. This came after landing her first job while still in school.

Television and radio career

What does Bonang Matheba do for a living? Bonang's television career began when she was only 15 years old. First, she appeared on a SABC 2 kids' show known as Manhattan Fantasy Challenge. A few years later, she auditioned for and landed the role in SABC 1's hugely popular music show known as Live Amp.

Since then, she has made numerous television appearances. She even hosted the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards and Miss South Africa 2018.

Bonang's TV career also saw her host her own show known as Being Bonang. The show ran for three seasons, coming to an end in 2019. The renowned radio show presenter has also appeared as an actor in the popular TV drama InterSEXions. She also produced and starred in a 2019 documentary called Public Figure.

After a successful career on television, Matheba transitioned to national radio. Her first role was as a host on Metro FM. She would soon land in trouble at the radio station after agreeing to join a rival station. The move was contrary to her employment terms. She was fired, then rehired, and eventually resigned from Metro FM.

Where is Bonang Matheba now? Bonang lives in New York, USA, and occasionally visits her homeland. Not much is known about her work in America, though she says she has a lot going on and will make it known when the time is right. Her most recent project was the Real Housewives of Lagos screening held in Johannesburg.

Awards

Bonang has bagged numerous awards throughout her 12-year career in South African media. Here is a quick look.

Digital Influencer of the Year at the 2015 Channel 24 Social Media Awards

Most Stylish Female Celeb at the 2016 You Spectacular Awards

Most Stylish Media Personality at the 2014 SA Style Awards

Style Icon of the Year at the 2015 SA Style Awards

Bonang Matheba and Davin Phillips

Bonang Matheba arrives to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019.- NUP_188994 Photo: Emma McIntyre

Davin and Bonang have had an interesting work relationship over the years. For context, Davin is Bonang's former brand manager. Recently, Matheba took to social media, threatening to let the world know about Davin's antics, describing him as a monster.

Davin, on the other hand, accused Bonang of inciting violence that could lead to him getting assaulted by her fans. He then went on and applied for an urgent interdiction at the Johannesburg High Court, seeking to have Matheba retract her statements.

Davin's lawyers, Werksmans Attorneys, issued a legal letter of demand to Matheba following her series of tweets castigating their client.

Relationships

Here is a look at the relationships in which Bonang has been over the years.

Big Zulu and Bonang Matheba

Sometime in 2021, Bonang shared a video of her and Siyabonga Nene, popularly known as Big Zulu, interacting. A section of her fans viewed the interaction as flirting, resulting in speculations that the two were dating. However, Big Zulu denied the allegations, stating that whatever was happening in the clip was only a friendly chat.

DJ Euphonik

Bonang's earliest known relationship was with South Africa's DJ Euphonik. The relationship between them came to an end when they were involved in a physical altercation that resulted in Matheba pressing charges against her then-boyfriend. The charges were later dropped, with Bonang stating that the two had settled the matter privately.

D'banj

Matheba and D'Banj were rumoured to be dating in 2015. This came after they were pictured kissing after D'Banj was announced the winner at the MTV MAMA awards. However, their relationship fizzled out and eventually ended without any explanation.

Bonang and AKA

The renowned TV host and AKA dated for two years before eventually breaking up in 2017. They were among the most popular celebrity couples at the time. Still, some people believed that their relationship was nothing short of a publicity stunt.

Who is Bonang Matheba's child?

Bonang Matheba during Miss South Africa Finale at SunBet Arena at Time Square on August 13, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

The renowned former TV show host does not have any children yet. There were rumours a while ago stemming from a photo that people alleged was Bonang Matheba's daughter. However, these turned out to be untrue.

What is Bonang Matheba's net worth?

According to Zalebs, the former TV show host's net worth in 2022 is $7 million. She has earned her fortune from her work in TV and radio, numerous business ventures, and brand endorsement deals. Here is a look at her properties.

House in Waterfall Country Estate

Matheba has a fine mansion in Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand, Gauteng. Bonang Matheba's house has a modern kitchen and garden and features an interior designed from exposed steel and timber. The house was designed by famous architect Joanne Reynolds, and Jessica Hofmeyr did the interior design.

Bonang Matheba's car collection

Here is a look at the vehicles in the TV show host's garage.

BMW i8: This sportscar looks stunning both in and out. Matheba's i8 reportedly cost 2-3 million ZAR.

This sportscar looks stunning both in and out. Matheba's i8 reportedly cost 2-3 million ZAR. Mercedes Benz Maybach: The radio presenter also owns a Maybach, further highlighting her love for the German car brand.

The radio presenter also owns a Maybach, further highlighting her love for the German car brand. Mercedes CLA 45 AMG: Matheba reportedly purchased this vehicle as a Valentine's Day gift in 2015.

Bonang Matheba is, without a doubt, one of the best-known South African media personalities. She has had remarkable success in her career, business ventures, and brand endorsements. While she recently relocated to the USA, she is still quite popular in Mzansi.

