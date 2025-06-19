Meet Saquon Barkley's parents: Alibay Barkley and Tonya Johnson

When they decided to let their son choose his career path, Saquon Barkley's parents, Alibay Barkley and Tonya Johnson, never imagined it would lead to a career in the NFL. Though the journey was far from easy, Barkley credits his parents' support, saying:

I was fortunate to have a dad who let me try different things and allowed me to follow my true passion.

Profile summary

Full name Saquon Rasul Quevis Barkley Nickname Say‑Say Gender Male Date of birth 9 February 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth The Bronx, New York, U.S. Current residence Malvern, Pennsylvania Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'0" (183 cm) Weight 232 kg (105 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Tonya Johnson Father Alibay Barkley Siblings 4 Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Anna Congdon Children 2 School Whitehall High School University Penn State University Profession NFL player Net worth $30 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Saquon Barkley's parents are from New York

The athlete’s parents, Alibay Barkley and Tonya Johnson, were born and raised in New York. While the family initially lived in the Bronx, they eventually relocated to Pennsylvania in 2001, according to The Morning Call.

In a statement made while reflecting on his childhood, Saquon Barkley wrote in a 2018 Players’ Tribune essay:

We lived in the South Bronx when I was little. New York was all my parents had ever known. It was where they grew up. Where their friends were. Where their life was... [but] my parents saw a better opportunity...for us as a family in Pennsylvania.

Saquon Barkley's father was a former boxer

The family's athletic roots predate Saquon’s football career. His father was a promising young boxer, and his great-uncle, Iran Barkley, was a three-time world champion.

Although Alibay allowed his son to choose his path, his boxing career ended at age 21 due to injury. He attempted a comeback in his 30s but was hindered by persistent shoulder pain. In a 2017 interview with PennLive.com, he shared:

I dedicated my life to becoming a boxer. But in the semifinals of the 1992 [New York State] Golden Gloves, I threw a hook off a jab, and my shoulder popped. And I never had the money to get it fixed.

Alibay Barkley was arrested on gun-related charges

In June 2024, Alibay Barkley was arrested in New York City after police found a loaded firearm in his car during a traffic stop, according to the New York Post. Although he faced multiple charges, he was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court and released on $5,000 bail.

This was not his first offence; he previously served a year at Rikers Island for a gun charge at age 19. His son told LancasterOnline:

[My dad] made that a big point when I was young: Don’t make the same mistakes he did in life. You have to respect him...A lot of people can’t look their kids in the face and tell them the decisions that they made were awful and the mistakes they made were bad. That helped me.

Saquon is not an only child

According to PFSN, Saquon Barkley’s family includes four siblings, making him one of five children. His brother Rashard keeps a low profile, and his sister Shaquona works in brand strategy. Twin siblings Ali and Aliyah are in college, with Ali also pursuing athletics.

His parents stood by him as he won the 2025 Super Bowl

In one of the most memorable moments of his career, the NFL player had his family by his side as the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX.

Speaking to NJ.com before the game, Saquon Barkley's mom reflected on her son's journey, saying:

It has been a long time coming. It has been a dream of his since he was a kid. I think the first time I saw him this happy was when he was first introduced to football as a young kid.

Saquon Barkley's family life includes his fiancée and two kids

In a post published by People, the Eagles star is in a long-term relationship with Anna Congdon, and they were engaged in February 2025. Together with his fiancée, Saquon Barkley's kids, Jada (born in 2018) and Saquon Jr. (born in 2022), complete the close-knit Barkley household.

Where do Saquon Barkley's parents live now?

An ESPN report states that the house of Saquon Barkley's parents is located in Whitehall, Pennsylvania. In June 2018, he purchased the 3,400-square-foot four-bedroom property for an alleged $424,500. The athlete shared in an interview:

I left it up to my mom to pick a house where she felt comfortable enough. To be able to buy a house is probably the best accomplishment I have so far.

The support of Saquon Barkley's parents has been the foundation of his journey. Their unwavering guidance shaped a role model the league can be proud to celebrate on and off the field.

