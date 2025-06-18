Meet Zayn Malik's parents and his 3 sisters: all about the singer's family

Zayn Malik's parents, Yaser and Trisha Malik, gained celebrity recognition primarily through their son's rise to fame, especially during his time with One Direction. Their unwavering support was crucial in Zayn's journey from auditioning for The X Factor to becoming an international music star.

They were always very supportive but it was always an adjustment for them to understand what it was about. My mum and dad were always chill about it.

Trisha on December 30, 2021 (L). Little Zayn and his dad in a picture posted on April 21, 2021 (R).

Key takeaways

Zayn Malik was raised in Bradford, England, by his British Irish mother and Pakistani father.

The former One Direction singer grew up alongside his three sisters .

. Zayn bought his parents a house in the Bradford neighbourhood.

Zayn Malik's profile summary

Full name Zain Javadd Malik Gender Male Date of birth January 12, 1993 Age 32 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Bradford, United Kingdom Current residence Bucks County, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 65 kg (approx) Father Yaser Malik Mother Trisha Malik Siblings Doniya, Walihya, and Safaa Relationship status Separated Ex-partner Gigi Hadid Children Khai Education Lower Fields Primary School and Tong High School Profession Singer and songwriter Net worth $70 million

A look at Zayn Malik's parents and their whereabouts

Zayn was born to Yaser and Trisha Malik in Bradford, England. The duo nurtured the famous musician by providing him with the much-needed support in his music career.

During a 2018 interview with British Vogue, Zayn revealed how his family helped him navigate his instant rise to fame. He said,

It was just an experience that I didn’t understand, that, over time and being able to analyze it with my own brain and with the people that were surrounding me — my father, my mother, my sisters … whoever it was — I kind of got to a point where I could understand what that was. It was cool.

Yaser and Trisha on November 26, 2014.

A look into Zayn Malik's father

Full name : Yaser Malik

: Yaser Malik Date of birth: September 10, 1969

September 10, 1969 Age: 55 years (as of June 2025)

55 years (as of June 2025) Place of birth : Pakistan

: Pakistan Current residence: Bradford, UK

Yaser Malik was born in Pakistan, and later, he relocated to England, where he met and married Zayn's mother, Trisha. He prefers a private life and dislikes travelling, as revealed by Zayn during an interview with Fearne Cotton. Zayn said,

It’s difficult for my father to come out because he does not like traveling.

Zayn Malik (L) during his solo tour across the UK & US on February 8, 2025. Yaser & Zayn (R).

A look into Zayn Malik's mother

Full name : Patricia Brannan Malik

: Patricia Brannan Malik Nickname : Trisha

: Trisha Date of birth : November 10, 1969

: November 10, 1969 Age: 55 years (as of June 2025)

55 years (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Bradford, England

Bradford, England

Zayn Malik's mother is Trisha Malik, a White British-Irish woman. She worked as a halal chef at a local primary school. However, when Zayn succeeded with One Direction, he bought his parents a home and told his mother to retire.

Upon marrying her Pakistani husband, she converted to Islam. Trisha revealed,

I've always tried to learn as much as I can about my husband's religion and culture. I made sure the children went to the mosque. Zayn has read the Koran three times.

Zayn Malik and his mother Trisha Malik at The Asian Awards 2015 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on April 17, 2015, in London, England.

Are Zayn Malik's parents Indian?

Zayn Malik's parents are not Indian. His father, Yaser Malik, is of Pakistani descent, and his mother, Trisha, is English and Irish. Therefore, Zayn Malik's ethnic background is mixed, and he is a British national.

Who are Zayn Malik's siblings?

The former One Direction singer grew up alongside his three sisters.

Zayn (R) on June 1, 2024. Doniya, Walihya & Safaa (L-R) on May 27, 2025.

1. Doniya Malik

Full name: Doniya Malik

Doniya Malik Date of birth: April 19, 1991

April 19, 1991 Age: 34 years (as of 2025)

34 years (as of 2025) Place of birth: Bradford, England

Bradford, England

Doniya is the eldest of the Malik siblings. She is an influencer and make-up artist.

2. Walihya Malik

Full name : Walihya Malik

: Walihya Malik Date of birth : July 23, 1998

: July 23, 1998 Age: 26 years (as of June 2025)

26 years (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Bradford, England

Bradford, England

Walihya is in the beauty and fashion industry. She is also supportive of her older brother, Zayn.

3. Safaa Malik

Full name: Safaa Malik

Safaa Malik Date of birth: September 13, 2002

September 13, 2002 Age: 22 years (as of June 2025)

22 years (as of June 2025) Place of birth: England

England

Safaa is the youngest of Zayn Malik's family. In late 2019, she tied the knot with her Slovakian husband, Martin Tiser. They have a daughter, Zaneyah.

Zayn Malik's age and background information

Zayn, whose real name is Zain Javadd "Zayn" Malik (age 32 years as of 2025, was born on January 12, 1993, in Bradford, England. He is a singer-songwriter credited with multiple top songs such as Dusk Till Dawn, Kiss You, Night Changes, and What Makes You Beautiful.

Singer Zayn Malik at SiriusXM Studio on December 14, 2016, in New York City.

Is Zayn Malik from Pakistan?

Zayn Malik is not originally from Pakistan. However, he was born to a Pakistani immigrant dad in Bradford, England.

Is Zayn a Punjabi name?

Although the name Zayn is common in Punjabi, it is an Arabic-origin name. The name is used in Muslim culture to translate to beauty or grace.

Did Zayn Malik buy his parents a house?

Zayn Malik bought his parents a house in his hometown of Bradford, West Yorkshire. His mother expressed joy and pride for her son as she visited the house. Trisha said,

I know that you always used to say, 'I'll get you a house one day when I'm older. You worked so hard, Zayn, and I'm just so proud of you. Very, very proud of you. I can't even thank you enough for what you've done.

Trivia

Zayn Malik's net worth is estimated at $70 million.

Zayn was a founding member of the boy band One Direction. He left the band in March 2015 to pursue a solo career.

Malik welcomed his daughter Khai on September 19, 2020, with his then partner Gigi Hadid, an American top model and television personality.

Zayn Malik's parents come from diverse cultural backgrounds that have influenced his identity and artistry. His father is of Pakistani descent, while his mother is of British-Irish roots. They played a significant role in his music and personal life, making him a global artist.

